Hoboken, NJ

Hoboken Police Responding to Phoned In Bomb Scare on Madison Street

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 4 o’clock this afternoon, the Hoboken Police Department is responding...

hudsontv.com

Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Shooting That Killed Beloved Newark Corner Store Owner

A 24-year-old murder suspect wanted in a corner store killing in Newark was captured in Kearny, authorities said. Quadree Richardson, 24, is accused of fatally killing Rabel Ramos-Gomez, 46, of Belleville, while he was working at a corner store on the 200 block of South 10th Street Sunday, July 17, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. Richardson was charged with first degree murder and two weapon offenses.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsontv.com

North Bergen Promotes One Police Officer, Hires 4 Other Full Time Officers

During a ceremony held on Wednesday afternoon in the North Bergen Commission Chambers at Town Hall, the Police Department promoted one officer to the rank of Sergeant, Hector Botello, and swore in four other officers, one a former Hudson County Sheriff’s Department officer, and the other three, former part time, Class II officers.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Shore News Network

16-Year-Old Shot in Paterson

PATERSON, NJ- A shooting took place on Sunday afternoon in the area of 21st Avenue and Spring Street in Paterson. Officers were dispatched to the area on reports of a shooting. They found a 16-year-old juvenile with. a non-fatal gunshot wound. He was transported to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center...
PATERSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: SEASIDE HEIGHTS MAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER TO REMAIN DETAINED PENDING TRIAL

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that July 19, 2022, the Honorable Michael T. Collins, J.S.C., ordered that Porfirio Serrano-Cruz, 38, of Seaside Heights, shall remain detained in the Ocean County Jail pending trial on the charge of Attempted Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1), in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Seaside Park on June 30, 2022. Serrano-Cruz has also been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5d; Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4d; Burglary in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:18-2a(1); and Possession of Clonazepam without a Valid Prescription in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-10.5e(2).
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
Public Safety
hudsontv.com

PALISADES PARK, NJ MAN AND RIDGEFIELD, NJ JUVENILE CHARGED WITH ARSON RELATED CRIMES

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrest of ALEXANDER REGALADO (DOB: 8/14/2003) and a juvenile from Ridgefield, NJ on arson related charges. The arrests are the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love, and the Palisades Park Police Department under the direction of Officer In-Charge Captain Anthony Espino.
CBS New York

Newark supermarket owner shot dead by stray bullet

NEWARK, N.J. -- A community is mourning the loss of a beloved grocery store owner, who was shot and killed while at work.Police say he was hit by a stray bullet on Sunday afternoon.CBS2's Kevin Rincon has more on how he's being remembered.In the very back of R&A Supermarket in Newark, Rabel Ramos-Gomez was cooking for customers like he normally would when, out of nowhere, he was shot."We heard the shooting. We all ducked. When we got up, we thought we were being robbed," Marisol Mendez said.Mendez was inside at the time. She said she didn't see anything because it...
NEWARK, NJ

