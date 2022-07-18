Hoboken Police Responding to Phoned In Bomb Scare on Madison Street

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that July 19, 2022, the Honorable Michael T. Collins, J.S.C., ordered that Porfirio Serrano-Cruz, 38, of Seaside Heights, shall remain detained in the Ocean County Jail pending trial on the charge of Attempted Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1), in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Seaside Park on June 30, 2022. Serrano-Cruz has also been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5d; Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4d; Burglary in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:18-2a(1); and Possession of Clonazepam without a Valid Prescription in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-10.5e(2).

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO