COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a man they said robbed someone at gunpoint on Sunday. A security camera captured footage of the suspect walking through a convenience store, located in the 1700 block of Morse Road, right before the robbery. Around noon, the man then walked over to another man outside, pulled out a handgun and demanded that he hand over his belongings, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO