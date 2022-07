The University of Findlay is giving students a chance to find a little more about themselves during a week-long camp. The Well is a summer faith experience for high school-aged students, that focuses on getting more in-depth into scripture and reflecting on their own personal faith. They tie scripture to activities to better give context to the lessons. The goal is to help the students ponder the question of what they believe, who they are, and what is their calling.

FINDLAY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO