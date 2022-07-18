ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Man shot dead near in San Jose near fairgrounds; suspect arrested

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting Friday morning near the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, the department announced Monday. The shooting was reported at around 6 a.m....

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police arrest 2 after Vietnamese father killed in 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police homicide detectives have arrested two men for the homicide of a 54-year-old father of three young children nearly five years ago and the DA has charged them both with murder. On Wednesday, police announced they arrested 38-year-old Juvenal Arellano in Santa Clara County...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

1 killed in Antioch drive-by shooting

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were shot during a drive-by style shooting in Antioch Thursday morning. The double shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the driveway of a home on the 300 block of Lawton Street, police said. “Numerous officers responded to the scene. When officers arrived, they located two male victims in […]
ANTIOCH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Campus evacuated in San Jose due to bomb threat

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A school in San Jose has been evacuated due to a bomb threat Thursday afternoon, police announced on Twitter. Officers will be conducting a sweep of the Unitek College Campus. As of 5:30 p.m., the building has been cleared, and no suspicious devices were located, police said. The bomb threat […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland PD seeks help in identifying suspect who attempted to kidnap 2-year-old

(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating an individual who attempted to kidnap a 2-year-old child, according to a press release from the department. The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 19 just after 12:30 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an attempted kidnapping of a 2-year-old at the AC Transit bus platform at High Street and International Boulevard.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#San Jos#Police Sergeant#Violent Crime
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose top cops help save man from fentanyl overdose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Two top cops with the San Jose Police Department found themselves at the center of the nation’s fentanyl crisis. The officers jumped into action and saved the life of a victim who was suffering a medical emergency. San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata and Assistant...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Police save fentanyl overdose victim in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man suffering from an overdose of fentanyl is alive Wednesday. Thanks to a South Bay Chief of Police and his assistant being nearby when after the overdose occurred. “This can be the difference between life or death,” said Officer Steven Aponte who is a spokesperson for the San Jose […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

16-Year-Old Boy Arrested After Shooting In Stockton Leaves Woman Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 20-year-old woman has died and a 16-year-old boy is now under arrest after a shooting in Stockton on Tuesday. According to Stockton police, at 5:52 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Albany Drive and Astor Drive. When they arrived, police found a teenager and woman shot. The teen was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe the 16-year-old and other male had met up with the 20-year-old woman, who was also with an 18-year-old woman at the time. For some reason, the meeting escalated to both males pulling out guns and shooting at the women. The teen boy was himself shot in the incident, police say, and was found near the shooting scene. Detectives say they have since arrested the teen. Stockton police have said this does not appear to be a random shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Livermore bowling alley shooting suspect arrested

(KRON) — The suspect wanted in last weekend’s shooting at a Livermore bowling alley has been arrested, according to a tweet from the Livermore Police Department. Roger Aleman Garcia, 27, was arrested at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the tweet said. Garcia was wanted in the shooting death...
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

SFO stabbing suspect identified, booked for attempted homicide

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — There was a stabbing at the baggage claim of San Francisco International Airport’s international terminal, the airport confirmed early Tuesday. The suspect in the incident has been identified as Samuel Douglas Day, a 48-year-old male. KRON4’s Sara Stinson was on the scene reporting about flight delays and cancelations when she […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy