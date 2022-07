WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Living along the coast, the abundance of nature’s beauty is a major benefit that won’t cost you a dime (unless of course you’re paying to park at the beach). It seems no matter how many sunrises or fading sunsets, it never gets old to me. But you don’t have to be on the sand to experience either one, the Cape Fear River provides an equally beautiful backdrop.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO