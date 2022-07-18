ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Kelly is Not Focused on Alabama

By Mason Woods
 2 days ago
Tide 100.9's on-site coverage of the 2022 SEC Media Days is brought to you by Academy Sports and Cardiology Consultants. Former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly bolted for Baton Rouge this offseason, becoming the latest of many to join the ranks of the SEC, seemingly in an attempt to take...

