New Castle County, DE

Two hurt in paratransit bus crash

By Mike Phillips
WDEL 1150AM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were injured, including the driver of a DART paratransit bus, in a crash that happened at Governor Printz Boulevard and Cauffiel Parkway...

Comments / 5

Kathleen Buoncuore
2d ago

sending prayer's for both drivers and the passenger that they are ok🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏... Not enough information at this time as to what caused this. Please everyone slow down. Pay attention to your surroundings.

Reply
3
Robin Meadow
1d ago

Dart needs to look into these drivers of these transport buses. I’ve seen them speeding in a 50 mile an hour zone doing 75 they’re dangerous they need to be retrained slow down and put GPS is on these things

Reply
2
