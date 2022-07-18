Two hurt in paratransit bus crash
Two people were injured, including the driver of a DART paratransit bus, in a crash that happened at Governor Printz Boulevard and Cauffiel Parkway...www.wdel.com
sending prayer's for both drivers and the passenger that they are ok🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏... Not enough information at this time as to what caused this. Please everyone slow down. Pay attention to your surroundings.
Dart needs to look into these drivers of these transport buses. I’ve seen them speeding in a 50 mile an hour zone doing 75 they’re dangerous they need to be retrained slow down and put GPS is on these things
