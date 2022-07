Trash pickup is one of those basic city services. In Delray Beach, there’s uncertainty about something most residents take for granted. Waste Management, the city’s hauler, wants out of its contract that ends Sept. 30 but which can be extended for another year. Last August—just as City Manager Terrence Moore started—the company sent notice that it would end service this year. The city claims that the notification was improper. The dispute sent the two sides to mediation.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO