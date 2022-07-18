ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle Serves Up a Lesson in Chic Summer Workwear

By Alex Kessler
Vogue Magazine
 3 days ago
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Meghan Markle can pull off any look, from formal attire by...

Susan Docken
2d ago

I don't know where she found her make up and wardrobe team but she still can't get it together. Then she wants to give advice on how to dress. 😂😂😂😂😂 What a laugh. I agree, the only thing that she is an expert on, is how to LIE.

Happy cat
3d ago

Markles choices in fashion just shows you another area she clearly knows nothing about.

Gail Reddy
3d ago

She couldn’t give a lesson in anything but how to lie, and disgrace your husbands family.

Newsweek

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Awkward Hand-Holding Video at U.N. Goes Viral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's body language at the United Nations has gone viral in the latest example of the intense scrutiny the couple experiences in public. The Duke of Sussex was at the U.N.'s General Assembly in New York on July 18 to make the keynote speech on Nelson Mandela International Day, against the backdrop of a series of bombshell extracts from a hostile new biography.
shefinds

The Royal Family Is Reportedly 'Refusing' Blame After Prince Harry’s Daughter’s Birthday Snub Went Public

It didn’t take long for the world to find out that many members of the royal family – including Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 – didn’t attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday party, which took place on Saturday, June 4th over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. And according to a royal insider, many members of the royal family are reluctant to admit to having any involvement in the one-year-old’s party, including the fact that so many people didn’t attend went public so quickly.
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Kate Middleton’s White Fitted Alexander McQueen Suit From Her Recent London Appearance

When it comes to chic, timeless and classic style, Kate Middleton is a master, and she’s a known fan of Alexander McQueen. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, can also be credited with showing us all how to outfit repeat, glamorously, of course. Last week, she stepped out with her husband Prince William, 40, in London and donned a crisp, white fitted suit that fans and fashion enthusiasts can’t get enough of. If the set looks familiar, Middleton has worn this very ensemble from the luxury British label to meet the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness back in March.
In Style

This Amal Clooney-Approved Summer Sandal Is Debatable, but It's Also Just $22 for Prime Day

Amal Clooney is the only celebrity who could make me reconsider cork wedges. It's a trend I dreamt about freshman year of high school when I saw Blair Waldorf wear a pair on Gossip Girl. A couple of years later in college, though, I decided cork wedges reminded me too much of opening a bottle of wine and never looked back — until now.
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Nicole Kidman's Appearance On The Runway At Paris Fashion Week: ‘Why??'

Nicole Kidman absolutely stunned fans with her glamorous runway look while walking for the Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection show in Paris earlier this week. The Big Little Lies star, 55, elegantly strutted down the runway, modeling a full-length silver gown with metallic foil-esque fabric. The one-shoulder, waist-cinched garment was paired...
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Kids Had ‘Emotional’ Meeting With Prince Charles On UK Trip: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought their two adorable children, 3-year-old son Archie and 1-year-old daughter Lili, to visit with their grandfather Prince Charles recently and it was reportedly a heartwarming family reunion. The royal gathering took place when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were back in the United Kingdom for the Queen’s recent Platinum Jubilee celebration.
Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman is mercilessly mocked for her 'bizarre' runway walk at the Balenciaga fashion show: 'She moves like a statue that just came to life'

Nicole Kidman has been roasted online over her catwalk debut at Balenciaga's haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The Oscar winner, 55, turned heads in a one-shouldered silver gown with detailing across the midriff and a set of opera gloves as she strutted down the runway alongside reality star Kim Kardashian and supermodel Naomi Campbell.
In Style

Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32

Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds. While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.
Entertainment Times

Meghan Markle Travels Around Los Angeles Twice A Week To Go Hiking After Dropping Archie Off In Nursery School

Meghan Markle has been enjoying a relatively private life in Montecito with her husband, Prince Harry, their two children, Archie and Lilibet, and their dogs. Every now and then, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are photographed when they step out of their home in Montecito. However, no one knows what exactly Markle does when the cameras aren’t around.
Newsweek

Meghan and Harry Biographer Says He Hopes His Book 'Hastens' Their Downfall

A Meghan Markle and Prince Harry biographer said he "wouldn't be sad" if his book were to "hasten" their "downward trend" as they pose "a real threat to the royal family." Tom Bower's book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors paints Meghan as overly demanding in her work life and a "woke" killjoy socially while Harry is described as having "contempt" for Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

