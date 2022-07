Superior, WI- The Superior Public Library is hosting two award-winning poets this month. Jan Chronister and Peggy Trojan are Wisconsin natives who became friends at a workshop in Iron River 12 years ago. Now they have authored 10 poetry books and have both been awarded the Outstanding Achievement Award from the Wisconsin Library Association. They write about the North woods but also their lives through all the ups and downs. The free event will be held July 28, at 2 p.m.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO