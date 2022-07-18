ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We’ve Got More Bad Weather News for Smith County this Week

By Buddy Logan
 2 days ago
It has been unbearably hot in Tyler, TX this summer. It's been unbearably hot all across East Texas, and the whole damn Lone Star State for that matter. Well, unfortunately things aren't looking better for any of us this week. If you didn't know, we are currently under a...

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bowie, Camp, Cass, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 13:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bowie; Camp; Cass; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Red River; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees and heat index values up to 114. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south-central and southwest Arkansas, southeast Oklahoma, and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Crews contain grass fire in northern Smith County

Drought conditions, high temperatures leading to bleak East Texas hay season. Davis said on good years, some people can expect to get 3 to 5 bales of hay per acre. Now, people are getting 1 bale or less per acre. That means East Texas ranchers are having to make difficult decisions.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra 2: Jaws-of-life used at Longview crash

Officials say that all fires in Henderson County are under control as of 7:55 p.m. Three firefighters were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation from the Gun Barrel City fire, they added. Drought conditions, high temperatures leading to bleak East Texas hay season. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Davis...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Signal Planned For Tyler Intersection

“That extension piece was identified and fortunately through the Good Shepherd expansion that they’re doing there at North Park we were able to negotiate with them and preserve a piece of that right of way and build a portion of the street section and get that under way,” Shirley said.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Smith County grass fire now extinguished

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – First responders are battling a large grass fire in Smith County on Tuesday on CR 3131. The fire is in the 18300 block of CR 3131 in the northeast part of the county, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Officials received a call...
101.5 KNUE

Mabank, TX Illegal Gambling Bust: 8 Arrested, $50K In Cash Seized

Despite the fact that East Texas is just a few hours away from casinos in Louisiana and Oklahoma, there are still some folks committed to doing things the illegal way for gamblers and when captured they can face some serious charges and time. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office just wrapped up an investigation over several months involving an alleged illegal gambling operation in Mabank and arrests have been made.
