Angels select shortstop Zach Neto with 13th overall pick in MLB Draft

By Dean Fioresi
CBS LA
 3 days ago
The Angels have selected infielder Zach Neto with the 13th overall pick in the MLB Draft.

Neto, 21, is coming off of a stellar campaign with Campbell University in which he hit .407 with 15 home runs and 50 RBIs, all the while stealing 19 bases.

He expressed his excitement to join the club on Twitter Sunday evening.

Heading into the Sunday evening, Neto was ranked the No. 17 overall draft prospect by MLB.com and the third overall shortstop.

Originally from Miami, Florida, Neto, who stands 6' tall and weighs around 185 pounds, features a plus glove with above average speed and outstanding bat control, striking out just 19 times in 256 plate appearances last season.

While Neto was the only selection the Angels made during the first day of the draft, they had more than 15 remaining in the final rounds on Monday and Tuesday.

