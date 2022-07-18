ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Muncie Marketing Firm Wins Big in International Creative Competition

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHermes Creative Awards crowns Intersection with multiple Platinum, Gold wins. MUNCIE, IN— Intersection, a full-service marketing and branding agency in downtown Muncie, earned several accolades from the Hermes Creative Awards. The 2022 wins mark the agency’s second consecutive year of Platinum and Gold honors from the international...

WTHR

One-of-a-kind farmers market open Wednesdays in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — On the campus of Arsenal Technical High School sits the main urban farm of Growing Places Indy. It is an organization dedicated to empowering people through hands-on experiences and agricultural education, while also giving them access to fresh, local produce. In 2022, Growing Places Indy launched its...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
rejournals.com

Cushman & Wakefield closes largest multifamily investment sale in Indiana history

Cushman & Wakefield represented a joint venture of Wilkinson Corporation and Torchlight Investors in the sale of a six-property portfolio of Indianapolis multifamily properties to Morgan Properties. Cushman & Wakefield’s George Tikijian, Hannah Ott and Cameron Benz represented Yakima, Washington-based Wilkinson Corporation and New York-based Torchlight in the transaction with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

Leo's Eatery opens third location in McCordsville

It’s no secret Hancock County has been in a state of constant growth and today and new locally owned eatery is celebrating their grand opening. This is the third Leo’s Eatery location to open, this one in Hancock County. Brother and sister duo Keith White and Stephanie White-Longworth...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

AT&T planning broadband projects for nine counties

Indiana and AT&T are collaborating to bring a fiber network to more than 6,000 homes, businesses and farms throughout the state. The $13 million project, which is contingent on a final contract between the state and AT&T, would bring high-speed broadband to portions of nine counties. AT&T would build fiber...
INDIANA STATE
munciejournal.com

Deadline Approaching for 2022 Fisher Governance Award Nominations

MUNCIE, IN — Each year, the John W. and Janice B. Fisher Governance Award recognizes one board member of a Delaware County non-profit whose actions have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to their organization. The award, given by Ball Brothers Foundation, is intended to highlight the important role that governing board members play in strategic planning, financial oversight, and overall organizational effectiveness. Non-profits have until 4 p.m. on Aug. 15 to nominate one of their board members for the award, which includes a $10,000 grant to the winner’s respective organization.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Five Iron Golf coming to downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Five Iron Golf, a leading indoor golf and entertainment experience is coming to downtown Indianapolis. The company is leasing at least 14,632 square feet of the bottom level of Industry, a new mixed use development at Vermont and Pennsylvania Streets. This will be the company’s first Indiana...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

From TMI to business as usual, just a typical day for Dr. Donut

INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Donut returned to Indy Now today, but for a moment he had us questioning that choice. The always-entertaining Lee Marcum, CEO of Jack’s Donuts, frightened us at first with a little too much information about his undergarments, but thankfully he moved to a safer topic for TV.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among best places to live

Livability.com has released its annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2022 and three Hoosier cities were named, including two in Hamilton County among the top 10. This year, the list centers around mid-sized cities with populations of 500,000 or smaller. The city of Fishers comes in at...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
indianaontap.com

Total Wine is Hiring in Indy and for New Stores Around Indy

Here’s a great chance to join the alcohol industry and work for an up-and-coming company. Total Wine & More has enjoyed huge success since opening in Nora, and they are expanding their operation at that location – which means they are hiring for positions at that established store.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Residents express concern with proposed transmission lines

Many Westfield residents understand the need for more transmission lines and a substation to provide energy because of the city’s growth. But some are asking Duke Energy chooses between two of its three proposed options for the transmission lines. Duke Energy plans to construct two new transmission lines and...
WESTFIELD, IN
Kristen Walters

Once-popular Indiana bar-restaurant closing July 23rd

A popular bar and restaurant locals described as the "cheers" of Indiana will announce that "it's closing time" for the last time at the end of the month. For many residents in Noblesville, Indiana, Barley Island brewpub has been much more than just a place to grab a drink. It's been a meeting place, a date spot, and even where people have met their future husbands and wives.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Former higher ed commissioner named Sagamore Institute president

Indianapolis-based Sagamore Institute has selected former Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers as its next president. The institute says founding President Jay Hein will become its first chief executive officer. Lubbers, who left the higher ed position in April, will begin her new role with the public policy think...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
munciejournal.com

Free Public Concert from America’s Hometown Band Set for July 28th

MUNCIE, IN—The Big Band musicians of America’s Hometown Band are returning to the Ball State University Arts Terrace quad for 2022. This group is set to entertain their audience with musical gems that feature that special Swing Sound. Always a crowd-favorite event, the performance is set for Thursday evening, July 28, starting at 7 pm . Admission is free and open to all.
MUNCIE, IN
munciejournal.com

2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Application Now Available

MUNCIE, IN—Incoming high school seniors can now apply online for the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship administered by The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County. Applicants must be residents of Delaware County, Ind., and attend an accredited high school in Delaware County. The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship in...
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

Union Jack Pub in Speedway closing its doors for good after 41 years

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Union Jack Pub in Speedway announced in a Facebook post Sunday, its doors closed for good Sunday evening after being in business for 41 years, according to Union Jack Pub-Speedway Facebook post. According to Union Jack Pub’s Facebook post, the lights will go out at...
SPEEDWAY, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Home To Roost In Nora

BEER, BARBECUE, and bar food may take center stage at Sahm’s Hospitality Group’s most recent expansions. But it was a no-brainer when plans were announced to turn the longtime Sahm’s Alehouse in Nora into the second outpost of The Roost, the Fishers breakfast draw that has been Sahm’s sole morning-focused spot since 1996. Much of the same vibe has been imported to the new Monon Trail location, down to the psychedelic 1970s stripes. The menu reads a lot more 2022, with four styles of bubbly and a carbonated margarita to kick-start your morning, as well as a Bee Sting latte (with local Metal Honey) and a strawberry açaí refresher for the healthy set. Skillets and Benedicts include a Hoosier Benedict with a battered pork tenderloin and plenty of sausage gravy over a flaky biscuit topped with poached eggs. The Huevos Divorcé is a spin on huevos rancheros with red and green salsas. And the chicken and waffles comes with Nashville tenders. 1435 E. 86th St., 317-735-1293, theroostindiana.com/nora.
FISHERS, IN
WRTV

Indianapolis ice cream shop named Indiana's best by Yelp

INDIANAPOLIS — July 17 is National Ice Cream Day, and the Hoosier state is full of local ice cream shops. To celebrate the occasion, Yelp released its list of the best ice cream in every U.S. state and Canadian province for 2022. TeeJay's Sweet Tooth, located near 86th Street...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

2 Indiana Cities Make The List For Most Educated In The Country

There are many reasons why someone might want to be educated. Some of the logic includes securing employment opportunities, achieving a higher income level, poverty reduction, equality and better health. WalletHub has crunched some numbers to determine which US cities have the most educated people. To determine where the most...
INDIANA STATE

