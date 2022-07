Ever since Tom Brady arrived in Tampa Bay three seasons ago, the Bucs have been a favorite to come out of the NFC to participate in the Super Bowl. In his first season at the helm of the Buccaneers' offense, Brady helped lead the team to only its' second Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Last year the team fell just shy of another appearance after falling to the eventual Super Bowl Champions - the Los Angeles Rams. Brady and the Bucs will once again be looking to be the team that represents the NFC in this upcoming NFL season and it appears that sportsbooks also believe that Tampa Bay has a great shot at doing so.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO