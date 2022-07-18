ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crunchyroll Reduces Subscription Pricing in India Which is Great News for Anime Fans Across the Country

By Rayan Sayyed
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrunchyroll announced on July 18 that it is decreasing the membership cost for the Indian region, planning to add more anime, and bringing Hindi dubbed anime to the streaming platform. This is exciting news for anime fans in India as Crunchyroll is a popular anime streaming site in the West which...

in.ign.com

