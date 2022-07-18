JLo and Ben Affleck Officially Tied the Knot

Dave Chappelle has mocked protestors who forced him to relocate his sold-out Minneapolis show.Hours before the comedian’s scheduled gig at First Avenue on Thursday (21 July), organisers announced on Instagram that it had been cancelled and moved to Varsity Theatre, citing backlash over Chappelle’s allegedly transphobic jokes.“To staff, artists and our community, we hear you and we are sorry,” the statement began.“We know we must hold ourselves to the highest standards, and we know we let you down. We are not just a black box with people in it, and we understand that First Ave is not just a...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO