Mason Fluharty selected on second day of MLB Draft

By Jon Manson
aseaofred.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiberty relief pitcher Mason Fluharty has been the first Liberty baseball player selected in the 2022 Major League Draft on Monday. Fluharty was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth round with the No. 158 overall pick. The junior left-hander was...

www.aseaofred.com

Yardbarker

Red Sox select Randleman High School catcher Brooks Brannon with ninth-round pick in 2022 MLB Draft

With the 279th overall pick in the 2022 MLB first-year player draft, the Red Sox selected Randleman High School (N.C.) catcher Brooks Brannon. Brannon, 18, is regarded by Baseball America as the No. 155 prospect in this year’s draft class. The right-handed hitting backstop is currently committed to play college baseball at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
RANDLEMAN, NC
CowbellCorner

2022 MLB Draft: Mississippi State RHP Preston Johnson Drafted in the Seventh Round by the Baltimore Orioles

Beef is heading to Baltimore, as the outstanding Mississippi State RHP was selected at No. 197 overall in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday. Preston Johnson played in 22 games for the Bulldogs as a reliever in 2021 and posted a 4-0 record with a 3.82 ERA in 33 innings pitched. Johnson allowed 16 runs, 14 of which were earned, on 25 hits. The talented right-hander struck out 50 and walked 14 in 2021 for MSU.
BALTIMORE, MD
All Cardinal

Brett Barrera taken by the New York Yankees in the 2022 MLB Draft

Just seven picks prior to the Baltimore Orioles drafting shortstop Adam Crampton, the New York Yankees selected his elite hitting middle-infield counterpart, Brett Barrera. Barrera was a pleasant surprise for the Cardinal this past season after being one of the best hitters in the country batting .372 in the regular season en route to claiming the Pac-12 batting crown. He led the team in batting average (.351), was second in triples (3) and doubles (19), while hitting safely in 52 of his 63 games with an at bat this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

MLB Draft 2022: Yankees select Will Brian 310th overall

With the 310th overall pick in the 2022 draft and their final selection of Day 2, the Yankees selected Will Brian, a left-handed pitcher from Eastern Kentucky University. A 5-foot-11, 200-pound reliever, Brian was not rated by either MLB.com or Baseball America in their pre-draft rankings. Brian was a stud...
RICHMOND, KY
The Associated Press

Rapinoe, King urge freedom for Brittney Griner at The ESPYS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Soccer player Megan Rapinoe admonished her fellow athletes for not doing enough to speak out and encouraged them to support detained WNBA star Brittney Griner at The ESPYs on Wednesday night. Griner was arrested in Russia in February after customs officials said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of transporting drugs. “For me, the most striking thing is that BG’s not here. BG deserves to be free, she’s being held as a political prisoner, obviously,” Rapinoe said while accepting a trophy for best play at the show honoring the past year’s top athletes and moments in sports. “Like what are we doing here dressed up like we are when our sister is detained abroad? We haven’t done enough, none of us. We can do more, we can support her more, and just let her know that we love her so much.”
