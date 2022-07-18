ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

California Community Foundation provides $7.8M for school programs

By City News Service
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — The California Community Foundation will provide more than $7.8 million in funding to 108 student programs as part of the Los Angeles County Summer Learning Initiative, the organization announced Monday. The funds will serve more than 136,000 students across Los Angeles County, including 86,000...

