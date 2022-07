The Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the Jr. Watermelon Olympics and Watermelon Olympics competitions at the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival. Jr. Watermelon Olympics will begin at 6:00pm on Thursday, August 11th with Watermelon Olympics beginning at 6:30. Jr. Watermelon Olympics is for individual children ages 6-12 and games will include ring toss, sack races, egg drop race, and a watermelon run. Watermelon Olympics is for ages 13 and up and will include 3 on 3 basketball, volleyball competition, tug-a-war, watermelon relay, and closest to the hole (golf). Each 8 person team should have a 2 female minimum. Chamber Executive Director Christy Burns stated, “We are so excited about the Watermelon Olympics Competitions. I would like to thank Summer Powell and the Parks Department for their help with coordination of Watermelon Olympics. There is no registration fee for these competitions this year so just sign up, have fun, and we’ll see who comes out victorious and takes home the watermelon win!”

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO