Jets vs. Ravens: Mixed reports on status of J.K. Dobbins ahead of opener

The New York Jets 2022 regular season schedule kicks off against the Baltimore Ravens.

Depending on who you ask, the Jets might miss a chance to face the Ravens’ No. 1 running back JK Dobbins… or he could be on the field ready to make his return…

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Monday, Dobbins might not be ready by opening day. Dobbins was one of numerous injury issues that set Baltimore back last season when he hurt his knee.

“There really hasn’t been any setbacks. That said, my understanding is, the timing of his injury, he’s not sure thing to make Week 1,” Rapoport said.

Now for the differing report… or comment.

Dobbins took notice of Rap Sheet’s statement on Twitter. The running back decided to take matters into his own hands.

Dobbins replied to the video of Rapoport’s update and said no, he will be ready.

Check out his reply and the video clip below:

Dobbins went on to post a few more messages to his social media account on Twitter after giving his own personal update. Those included: “Just know I been working…”

We have no reason to not trust Dobbins at his word and he could very well be ready for Week 1.

But often times an athlete could be using certain dates as goals during a recovery. That’s when team doctors step in and essentially save a player from him or her self.

The thing to likely take away from this Dobbins update is to… just keep it in mind. We’ll get a clearer update once we get closer to Week 1.