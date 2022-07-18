Mr. Ryle William Tatum

Dan Edwin Rushing Sr. passed away Wednesday July 13 at Memorial Hospital in Savannah after a short illness. He was a Bulloch County native. He served in the United States Army for eight years during which time he was active during the Cuban Crisis. He returned to Bulloch County in 1962 and worked for the JP Stevens Company for 8 years. He also sold Mobile Homes for several years and opened Rushing Mobile Home Park which he owned and operated until his death. He also owned and operated Clito Grocery store for 3 ½ years. He opened Rushing’s Produce on East main Street in Statesboro for 5 years which later became L & D Produce. Dan was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Nevils, GA. where he was a member of the Joy Sunday School Class. He was a member of Ogeechee Lodge # 213 F&AM. He was also a member of Statesboro Shrine Club and the Go Bar Hunting Club, and a member of the Enmark Coffee Club in Brooklet GA. Dan was preceded by his wife, Dorothy “Dot” Rushing, and two sons, Dan Edwin Rushing Jr. and Walter Lamar Rushing and a sister Dorothy “Dot “Cowart.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO