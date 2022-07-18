ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damian Lillard hilariously learned Blazers won Summer League while in the pool on Instagram Live

By Bryan Kalbrosky
 2 days ago
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Blazers won the NBA 2K23 Summer League title, taking home the first-ever championship rings from Las Vegas back to Portland.

This was an especially impressive tournament victory because fans could only watch the 2022 NBA Draft No. 7 overall pick, Shaedon Sharpe, less than six minutes before he was sidelined with an injury.

However, the organization had a few major victories on the court even before defeating the New York Knicks 85-77 to become champions on Sunday. For example, second-round pick Jabari Walker looks like he might be the draft’s biggest steal.

Another impressive player was second-year forward Trendon Watford, who won the Summer League Championship Game MVP. He finished the game with 19 points and 7 rebounds, then hopped on Instagram Live to celebrate.

While relaxing during his offseason, Portland superstar guard Damian Lillard tapped in to join.

Watford showed the trophy to Lillard, who seemed elated by the success of his young teammates. Lillard then told everyone he was with about Portland’s victory.

That included 23-year-old guard Anfernee Simons, who recently agreed to a $100-million contract extension with the team. Here is what Lillard said:

“We won the Summer League joint! … Hey … They winning Summer League, this what me and Ant doing … You know what I’m saying?”

Lillard and Simons were getting some necessary relaxation in by the pool before the season begins again in just a few short months.

Next time Lillard and Simons are seen on the court, perhaps Watford can bring some winning momentum to help the team return to the playoffs next season.

