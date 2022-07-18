Gear up for the Home Run Derby with your favorite MLB teams' gear, check out the All-Star Game Collection now

The 2022 MLB All-Star Week will kick off on Monday night with the Home Run Derby followed by the All-Star Game on Tuesday night from Los Angeles, California.

You can celebrate the Midsummer classic with all your favorite MLB players or team gear that has just been released for fans to purchase. Click on the button below to see the official All-Star Game Collection now.

We recommend interesting sports products. If you purchase a product by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.