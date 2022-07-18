The 2022 MLB Draft caused all sorts of chaos for bettors and sportsbooks

After whiffing on the top picks in the NBA, NHL and NFL drafts earlier this year, there was plenty of pressure on sportsbooks to avoid going 0-4 when the MLB Draft rolled around on Sunday.

This, of course, presented its own problem because baseball’s draft is the least straightforward of the four major North American sports. Rarely will MLB teams with the No. 1 pick select the top overall prospect. Not if they can get a player to sign under slot value to help spread their bonus pool money out.

So despite being the the consensus top player in this year’s class, Druw Jones was not selected No. 1 overall by the Baltimore Orioles. Jackson Holliday (+900) was.

And neither bettors nor sportsbooks really saw it coming.

Line movement madness

Here’s a glance at how the lines moved throughout the week at DraftKings Sportsbook. Remember, no one really disputed Druw Jones was the best player. Brooks Lee was considered the closest prospect to reaching MLB, Holliday was considered one of the best hitters and Termarr Johnson was thought of as a high school product who’d be willing to sign under slot.

Player July 11 July 13 July 15 July 16 July 17 Morning July 17 Afternoon July 17 Close Draft Pick

Druw Jones -145 -145 -140 +290 +290 +400 +210 No. 2

Jackson Holliday +250 +400 +425 +450 +450 +750 +900 No. 1

Termarr Johnson +1000 +250 +275 +600 +600 -250 -235 No. 4

Brooks Lee +300 +600 +175 -400 -400 +200 +300 No. 8

It’s also worth noting that most of the major mock drafts had one of those four going No. 1, but there was hardly much consensus.

And bettors were all over the place. Per DraftKings, here’s how the data looked on Thursday:

This is how it looked once the action was pulled off the board just before the draft:

Termarr Johnson was the sharp play on Thursday with over 60 percent of all money wagered on the draft. By Sunday evening that number was down to 23 percent as Brooks Lee surged.

Meanwhile, the public kept hammering Druw Jones to go No. 1 as the eventual top pick received just 17 percent of all bets and 10 percent of the money wagered.

So what does it mean?

It means betting on the MLB Draft is really, really hard. And the Orioles’ front office did a great job at keeping their secrets out of the public.

Had anyone leaked the Holliday pick, we might’ve seen the type of movement on his line as NBA fans did when Paolo Banchero went No. 1 over Jabari Smith Jr.

DraftKings did tell BetFTW that one customer placed multiple bets on Holliday totaling $1,000. That paid out $7,000 but that doesn’t make for a trend or any eyebrow-raising reactions.

After going 0-3 on No. 1 picks to start the year, it seems sportsbooks finally caught a break with the MLB Draft—even if they still whiffed on the favorite.