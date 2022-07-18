ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevils, GA

Mr. Barry Lamar Beasley

 2 days ago

Barry Lamar Beasley, age 36, passed away at his home in Nevils, GA. on July 17, 2022. He had a gentle soul and kind-hearted spirit. He loved deeply and would offer the shirt off his back to help anyone he could. Even after his death, Barry continues to help others through...

Grice Connect

Mr. Charles R. Williams Sr.

Charles R. Williams, Sr., also known as Charlie Williams, of Statesboro, passed away on Saturday July 16, 2022 at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility just four days’ shy of his 103 birthday. He was born on July 20, 1919, in Savannah, Georgia, the youngest of four children to...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mr. Ryle William Tatum

Mr. Ryle William Tatum, age 94, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at his residence. He was thankful for the longevity of life and for the great journey on the long way home. He is in Heaven with his love of his life, Mary Ida Parker Tatum, they were married for 56 years until her death in 2013.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mr. Dan Edwin Rushing

Dan Edwin Rushing Sr. passed away Wednesday July 13 at Memorial Hospital in Savannah after a short illness. He was a Bulloch County native. He served in the United States Army for eight years during which time he was active during the Cuban Crisis. He returned to Bulloch County in 1962 and worked for the JP Stevens Company for 8 years. He also sold Mobile Homes for several years and opened Rushing Mobile Home Park which he owned and operated until his death. He also owned and operated Clito Grocery store for 3 ½ years. He opened Rushing’s Produce on East main Street in Statesboro for 5 years which later became L & D Produce. Dan was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Nevils, GA. where he was a member of the Joy Sunday School Class. He was a member of Ogeechee Lodge # 213 F&AM. He was also a member of Statesboro Shrine Club and the Go Bar Hunting Club, and a member of the Enmark Coffee Club in Brooklet GA. Dan was preceded by his wife, Dorothy “Dot” Rushing, and two sons, Dan Edwin Rushing Jr. and Walter Lamar Rushing and a sister Dorothy “Dot “Cowart.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mr. Charles W. Freeman

Charles Wilbur Freeman, 83 of Sylvania passed away at the Ogeechee Area Hospice on July 15, 2022. Charles was a native of Screven County and was born to the late Wilbur and Bessie Rooker Freeman. Upon graduation from the Screven County High School he enlisted in the US Airforce, where he was stationed in Washington DC, Panama, and Charleston. After his service to his country, he returned home to Screven and began an illustrious career in law enforcement that spanned over 40 years. Having been employed with Garden City Police Department, Screven County Sheriff’s Department, Effingham County Sheriff’s Department and lastly, with the Sylvania Police Department. He was a member of the Farmdale Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and also served 20 years as a Mason at Lodge#301. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lynn Freeman; son, Charles Michael Freeman; and daughters, Lisa Volf, Karen Nasworthy, and Susan Freeman.
SYLVANIA, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Bertie G. Mixon

Mrs. Bertie G. Mixon – Appling, GA, Statesboro, GA, and Darien, GA. Mrs. Bertie G. Mixon, 86, died Sunday, July 10th. She was born in Augusta, GA on September 6th 1935 to the late Ansel Franklin and Theo Robson Franklin. In addition to her parents, Bertie was also preceded in death by her husband, Johnny J. Mixon, Sr.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

RECAP | Statesboro City Council – 7/19/22

The following is a recap of actions taken during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Statesboro Mayor and City Council. Stay connected with Grice Connect for in-depth coverage of the news that matters most to you. Retiring SFD Battalion Chief honored. Before getting down to business, Mayor Jonathan McCollar paid...
STATESBORO, GA
Mr. Dwayne Tremble

Mr. Dwayne Tremble

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mr. Dwayne Tremble. Mr. Dwayne Tremble, age 51, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Northside Hospital Atlanta, GA. He was a Bulloch County native and a 1990 graduate...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Doreatha (Smith) Moore

Mrs. Doreatha Smith Moore, age 59, of Ellabell, GA., passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in Savannah, GA. after an extended illness. She was a Bryan County native and a graduate of Bryan County High School in Pembroke, GA. She was employed with the Bryan...
ELLABELL, GA
Mr. Raymond Miller

Mr. Raymond Miller

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mr. Raymond Miller. Mr. Raymond Miller, age 89, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Tattnall Healthcare Center in Reidsville, GA. He was a native of Paterson, New Jersey...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

City of Statesboro Tree Board, KSBB announce new Tree Walk

The City of Statesboro Tree Board and Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful (KSBB) would like to announce the unveiling of its newest completed project, the Blind Willie McTell Trail Tree Walk. Nestled between Downtown Statesboro and Georgia Southern University, individuals can find the tree walk on Blind Willie McTell Trail. The area...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Stuff the Bus 2022 supply drive event is underway

For the ninth consecutive year Prevent Child Abuse Bulloch and United Way of Southeast Georgia are partnering for their annual back-to-school supply drive—Stuff the Bus. “The pandemic and the economic challenges that families are continuing to experience as a result of the pandemic, mean that families and school personnel are going to need our assistance more than ever before.,” said Lora Cooper, executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Bulloch.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro Police: Warrant issued in June shooting

UPDATE 7/19/22 3:00 PM – Authorities apprehended the suspect in Swainsboro. He is now in custody. On June 27, 2022, at 5:54 P.M., Statesboro Police Department officers responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center for a 21 year old male being treated there for multiple gunshot wounds. The male...
STATESBORO, GA
Randy Cribbs

Randy Cribbs

An obituary is not available at this time for Randy Cribbs. We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Tribute Wall. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Randy Cribbs, please visit our floral store. Arrangements entrusted to Deal Funeral Directors.
BROOKLET, GA
Statesboro, GA

ABOUT

Statesboro, GA
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

