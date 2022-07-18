ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

Lions Club Donates To Scout Troop 5

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hope Lions Club presented $750 to Scout Troop...

Hope Civitan Club Hears Program On Mayfly Project

The Hope Civitan Club was introduced to the Mayfly Project by Kim and Matt Bearden at the club’s regular meeting on Tuesday, July 12. The Beardens, who volunteer with the Mayfly Project, explained that the non-profit organization focuses on mentoring and supporting children in foster care through fly fishing outings. The Mayfly Project was begun in Benton, Arkansas, in 2015 and is now a national effort. The Beardens said volunteers work with group homes and meet with foster children in five sessions called stages, like the life cycle of a Mayfly. Fly fishing introduces them to local water systems and provides opportunities for fun and connection to the outdoors.
HOPE, AR
Community feed Saturday

PRESCOTT – July’s community feed will be held Saturday, July 23, at Curry’s Outreach Ministry. This month’s menu features chicken, green salad, cream potatoes and dessert. Volunteers are needed and a drive through is available. The feed is free to all.
PRESCOTT, AR
Hope FFA Students Attend FFA Leadership Conference

Last week, 7 tenth and eleventh graders from Hope High traveled to the Arkansas FFA Leadership Conference at Camp Couchdale in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The students spent 4 days learning about agriculture around the world and developing leadership skills! The advisors for FFA are Christina Smith and Ashley Rodden, who also provided the pictures.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Peoples Bank promotes Raelyn Harris

Raelyn Harris has been promoted to Call Center supervisor at Peoples Bank, according to Mary Fowler, CEO. She joined the Peoples Bank team in May 2021 as a customer service specialist at the Call Center. “We’re excited to have Raelyn leading our call center team. She has proven herself to...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Klipsch Heritage Museum Association Welcomes New Board Members

July 19, 2022, Hope, Arkansas, Klipsch Heritage Museum Association (KHMA) voted to receive two, additional board members who will represent Hope and Hempstead County on the KHMA Board of Trustees. Jeff Madlock and Mark Ross accepted the positions and will now serve alongside another KHMA Board of Trustees member in Hope, Mayor Don Still.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce Announces Jr. Watermelon Olympics & Watermelon Olympics

The Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the Jr. Watermelon Olympics and Watermelon Olympics competitions at the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival. Jr. Watermelon Olympics will begin at 6:00pm on Thursday, August 11th with Watermelon Olympics beginning at 6:30. Jr. Watermelon Olympics is for individual children ages 6-12 and games will include ring toss, sack races, egg drop race, and a watermelon run. Watermelon Olympics is for ages 13 and up and will include 3 on 3 basketball, volleyball competition, tug-a-war, watermelon relay, and closest to the hole (golf). Each 8 person team should have a 2 female minimum. Chamber Executive Director Christy Burns stated, “We are so excited about the Watermelon Olympics Competitions. I would like to thank Summer Powell and the Parks Department for their help with coordination of Watermelon Olympics. There is no registration fee for these competitions this year so just sign up, have fun, and we’ll see who comes out victorious and takes home the watermelon win!”
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
UAHT offers CNA classes

HOPE/TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas at Texarkana is offering a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Program this fall. Nursing assistants provide basic care and help patients with activities of daily living. Overall employment of nursing assistants and orderlies is projected to grow 8 percent from 2020 to 2030, about as fast as the average for all occupations. The median pay for nursing assistants and orderlies is $30,290 per year or $14.56 per hour.
TEXARKANA, AR
UAHT offers phlebotomy program

HOPE/TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas at Hope is offering a Phlebotomy program this fall. Phlebotomists draw blood for tests, transfusions, research, or blood donations and work mainly in hospitals, medical and diagnostic laboratories, blood donor centers, and doctors’ offices. Students can complete the Phlebotomy program in less...
HOPE, AR
Davis honored with TSA award

PRESCOTT – Prescott School District Transportation Director Fred Davis presented a plaque at last night’s school board meeting to the school board and Superintendent Robert Poole. The PSD transportation department was recognized at the 2022 AAPT conference and received a Transportation Safety Award for doing an outstanding job of making sure our students are always well taken cafe of on school buses.
PRESCOTT, AR
TASD Names Lifetime Razorback Recipient

The Lifetime Razorback Award was created to recognize an outstanding individual and fellow Razorback who exemplifies the true spirit of being a Razorback through relentless dedication, lifetime support, and unwavering service to our District. The 2022 Lifetime Razorback Award recipient, Nedra Turney, has spent her life upholding our Razorback traditions,...
TEXARKANA, TX
Candidates for 2023 Miss Arkansas and Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen Crowned in Hope

July 19, 2022 (Hope, Ark.) — The Miss Southwest/Ouachita River Scholarship Competitions were held Saturday, July 16 at Hempstead Hall on the campus of the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. Eight candidates competed for two Miss Titles and five candidates competed for two Teen Titles. Over $13,000 in scholarship funds, in-kind gifts, and prizes were awarded.
TEXARKANA, AR
Workshop for Fair Judges

The Hempstead County office of the Cooperative Extension Service recently held a workshop for potential judges for area fairs. Some of the topics they studied included judging photography, arts & crafts, and educational booths.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
Firestone getting new name

PRESCOTT – Area residents need not be alarmed when they see new signs going up at Firestone. Mary Godwin, executive director of the Prescott-Nevada County Economic Development Office, told the Prescott City Council, at its July meeting Monday night, she and Mayor Terry Oliver met with representatives from Firestone, which has been sold to Holcim. The new company will be replacing the signage, but has no plans on closing, she said. The parent company is Holcim, while Firestone’s new name will be Elevate. Initially, she said, a banner will cover the Firestone sign until the new one is installed.
PRESCOTT, AR
Hope City Board

The Hope City Board met Tuesday for their second board meeting of July. Following the Pledge and the prayer the board moved into agenda items. The board looked at a possible outdoor recreation grant application. City Manager Catherine Cook said at a recent hearing the city had two large projects that had the most support, a splash pad and new L.E.D lighting for the park ballfields. Parks Director Summer Chambers submitted three estimates for splash pads. One was for a 5,000 square foot pad for $295,000 with the city’s portion at $147,500. A 3,300 square foot pad was estimated for $230,000 with the city portion at $115,000. A 3,500 square foot pad was projected at $210,000 with the city portion at $105,000. The prices vary on the amenities. Also, to add a recirculating water system would add $100,000. The lighting project was estimated at $426,483 with the city share at $213,241.50. The board agreed by acclimation to run numbers on a site near the library and at North Side Park for a splash pad.
HOPE, AR
UAHT offering medical secretary courses online

HOPE/TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is offering a Certificate of Proficiency in Medical Office Assistant 100% online. Students will build a comprehensive foundation in administrative medical office assistant skills and develop competency in the performance of procedures that are required to work effectively in the medical office environment. In just one semester, students can be on the path to a medical administrative career. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual mean wage for medical secretaries and administrative assistants in Arkansas is $33,780 per year or $16.24 per hour.
TEXARKANA, AR
Magnolia East Side's Sarah Story among 13 finalists for Arkansas Teacher of the Year

Sarah Story, the Magnolia School District Teacher of the Year, is one of 13 finalists for Arkansas Teacher of the Year. The Arkansas Department of Education named the regional finalists on Friday. The regional finalists will be recognized at an event August 4 at the Governor’s Mansion. At that time, the four state semi-finalists will be announced. was recently selected as the East Side Elementary School Teacher of the Year.
Texarkana police need your help finding this woman

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – She told her victim “the police will never catch me,” according to the Texarkana Police Department. According to police, 26-year-old Emily Basiliere has a felony warrant for publishing intimate visual material. Since asking for the public’s help to find Basiliere, police have given an update after rumors circulated about the circumstances […]
TEXARKANA, TX
Police Investigating Guaranty Bank ATM Theft

According to Texarkana, Texas Police Department, around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday two guys in a white truck managed to get inside the ATM and took an unknown amount of cash from the Guaranty Bank and Trust ATM on St. Michael Drive. TTPD Crime Scene responded and was able to lift several...
TEXARKANA, TX

