Bronx, NY

UPDATE NWS Issues Thunderstorm & Flood Warning for Monday, July 18 until 4.30 p.m.

By SÍLE MOLONEY
norwoodnews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for July 18 until 3.30 p.m. for The Bronx, Queens, Manhattan Southeastern Bergen and Southern Westchester and a severe flash flood warning until 4.30 p.m. The thunderstorm was located over Riverdale / Norwood in The Bronx around 3.05 p.m....

www.norwoodnews.org

Comments / 0

 

pix11.com

Severe weather warnings for NY, NJ as storm rolls in

More wet and windy weather is on tap for New York and New Jersey followed by extreme heat. Downpours flooded streets and thunder rumbled across the New York – New Jersey area on Monday. As the storm continued, the National Weather Service issued a series of warnings. Get more below as they roll in.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bronx; Dutchess; Kings; Nassau; New York; Orange; Putnam; Queens; Richmond; Rockland; Sullivan; Ulster; Westchester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BRONX DUTCHESS KINGS NASSAU NEW YORK ORANGE PUTNAM QUEENS RICHMOND ROCKLAND SULLIVAN ULSTER WESTCHESTER
BRONX, NY
hudsontv.com

Excessive Heat Warnings For Hudson County, Cooling Centers Opened

The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings for New Jersey for the remainder of this week, with temperatures expected to hit or top 100 degrees. All New Jersey counties are under a heat advisory – except for Sussex and Warren Counties – as the heat index could reach 107 through 8 p.m. on Thursday.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nassau, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Nassau; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Suffolk County in southeastern New York Northern Nassau County in southeastern New York * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 326 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Glen Cove, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Bayville around 335 PM EDT. Oyster Bay around 340 PM EDT. Huntington Station and Huntington around 350 PM EDT. Centerport around 355 PM EDT. Northport around 400 PM EDT. Commack around 405 PM EDT. Smithtown around 410 PM EDT. Stony Brook around 420 PM EDT. Centereach and Port Jefferson around 425 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Heat wave triggers air quality alerts. It’ll feel like 100 degrees today.

New Jersey will officially enter what is expected to be a week-long heat wave when temperatures reach 90 degrees later Wednesday. The hotter than normal conditions — even for July — are expected to last well into next week, forecasters say with air temperatures holding firm in the 90s and heat indexes in some areas climbing well above 100 degrees, forecasters say.
ENVIRONMENT
103.9 The Breeze

Severe Weather, Possibility for a Tornado in the Cap Region Today

Update 1:21pm: Forensic Weather Consultant and former NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Howard Altshule says the potential for severe storms and a potential tornado has increased:. Monday morning started off with some much needed rain in Albany and the surrounding areas, but that's just the beginning of some nasty weather expected to hit the Capital Region today.
ALBANY, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Severe Weather, Tornado Threat’ For Hudson Valley, New York

Just a few days after a tornado affected parts of the Hudson Valley, weather experts say there's a "high" chance of another tornado touching down in the region. On Monday around 7:30 a.m., Hudson Valley Weather warned of the chance of bad weather and a tornado threat remains for parts of the Hudson Valley this afternoon.
KINGSTON, NY
