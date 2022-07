The order of the day was being calm, cool, and collected as one woman rushed to save the life of a man who was shot at a DeKalb County bar. Krissy White, who had no formal training, was able to help stop the bleeding of a man shot in the neck at the Cala Bar and Grill on July 10, 2022.

