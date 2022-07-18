FREE GAS in Detroit!

I’m still stunned by the strange and beautiful turn of coincidences that put me square at the intersection of June Walker and Jerry Gumbert. June is a recent acquaintance. She worked like a woman possessed to turn a rundown shack with no door, no plumbing and a water-filled basement into a home for her and her two grandchildren. For nearly 4 years she poured dollars and toil into making a long-running dream come true. And that was only after a long journey of homelessness and drug use before she pulled her life together with a singular focus on never being homeless again. And yet just after making what she thought was the last payment, she was threatened with eviction. The guy who she’d been paying all that time was no more the owner than she was and he was gone.

