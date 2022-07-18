ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FREE GAS in Detroit!

By Zannie K
1051thebounce.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning we mentioned that there was a local, motivational speaker who was giving away FREE GAS (up to $20k) at a Shell station right near the radio station. I didn’t think much more about it until I was headed home later after the show and saw hundreds of cars lined...

Detroit News

Stellantis to lay off 40 workers at Warren Stamping Plant

Stellantis NV is planning to lay off workers at its Warren Stamping Plant effective Monday, the automaker confirmed Wednesday. The layoffs include 28 production workers and 12 skilled trades workers, according to a United Auto Workers Local 869 memo obtained by The Detroit News. "In order to operate the plant...
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Non-profit giving away $20,000 in free gas money Monday

OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Metro Detroit news in gas prices comes with a two-for-one in positive stories Monday: prices are still falling and a giveaway for gas expenses is also planned for the day. A community activist based out of Detroit that does charitable campaign drives around the...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Drivers line up for gas giveaway in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Mich. – Drivers were waiting in line for hours at a gas station in Oak Park, all for the promise of free gas. Seen in the video player above is the Shell station at Eight Mile Road and Coolidge Highway, with each driver getting $40 worth of regular gas to fill up.
OAK PARK, MI
blac.media

As other big cities struggle to minimize crime, Detroit is chill

While major cities like New York City and Chicago continue to report surging crime, Detroit is telling a different story; quietly seeing their number decline. The City of Detroit has reported double-digit decreases in violent crime through the first four months of the year. With big drops in homicides, sex assaults, aggravated assaults and robberies, the Detroit Police Department credits the work of Chief James White’s 5-point plan as a result. Introduced last year right after taking his appointment as Chief of Police; White’s plan stresses crowd management, police presence, noise and traffic enforcement as well as, community engagement. Chief James White is a 24-year veteran at the Detroit Police Department, serving as Assistant Chief since 2012 and in leadership positions for most of his tenure.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

I-94 in Detroit closing for one week starting Friday, July 22

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A key portion of I-94 in Downtown Detroit will be closed starting Friday morning as a new bridge to connect Second Avenue is brought in and installed. The new bridge is going in over I-94 this month, adding another overpass over the freeway between I-75 and the Lodge. Construction will start at 4 a.m. on Friday, July 22, when the freeway is closed in both directions.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

The Blacker the Berry: Black Farming Leaders in Detroit Show Others the Way

Accessible fresh food in fresh food-deprived communities is something local Detroit activist and farmer Malik Yakini is addressing in developing one of the city’s few Black-run grocery stores. Photo courtesy of Malik Yakini. Black farmers and green thumb-led organizations in Detroit are paving the way for others interested in...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Devin: How a stranger helped a Detroit woman keep her home after paying a fake landlord

I’m still stunned by the strange and beautiful turn of coincidences that put me square at the intersection of June Walker and Jerry Gumbert. June is a recent acquaintance. She worked like a woman possessed to turn a rundown shack with no door, no plumbing and a water-filled basement into a home for her and her two grandchildren. For nearly 4 years she poured dollars and toil into making a long-running dream come true. And that was only after a long journey of homelessness and drug use before she pulled her life together with a singular focus on never being homeless again. And yet just after making what she thought was the last payment, she was threatened with eviction. The guy who she’d been paying all that time was no more the owner than she was and he was gone.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Crystal Lake project to be discussed at Pontiac town hall

The latest in a series of Pontiac town halls on various issues will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at the Robert Bowens Center, 52 Bagley St. in Pontiac. This week, the subject is a planned development on the currently empty peninsula at Crystal Lake, near the public golf course.

