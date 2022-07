Twelve Sedona Fire District crew members received Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Lifesaving Award for their rescue of a 17-year-old boy on June 7 at Grasshopper Point. “It goes to show when we have the right people in the right places, we get great results,” SFD Battalion Chief Dave Cochrane said. “And that’s what happened on this day.”

SEDONA, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO