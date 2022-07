STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The stadium in Goerke Park will be closing this week to allow for the installation of new FieldTurf and other improvements. The city parks department says that amenities such as bathrooms, the track, and the infield area will be closed off beginning at 2 PM Thursday. Meaning those areas will be closed to the public until further notice.

