EA Sports FIFA 23: Preorders, release date, cover, new features and everything else we know so far

EA Sports FIFA 23 is coming soon – and it promises to be the most complete version of the game that we've ever seen, with brand-new firsts and new features.

The countdown starts now, with the new cover for FIFA 23 released in July, despite the game expected in the autumn as usual. Given that this is the biggest-selling football video game worldwide, you can expect there to be plenty of hype leading up to this one.

And if rumours are true, it's the last ever FIFA …

EA Sports FIFA 23: Everything you need to know

Although little is known just yet, FIFA 23 is expected to drop in the autumn of 2022.

FIFA has tended to become available for download from October onwards, with early access reserved for the middle of September. Whether EA change the format of the game or not, we can still expect that the schedule shall remain the same.

The game is set to include a mode featuring the World Cup, with officially licensed branding of the tournament. Given that the tournament kicks off in November, we can expect to see this game before then.

Will FIFA 23 be free to play?

For a number of years now, there has been talk about whether EA would move to a free-to-play structure, similar to games such as Fortnite .

People buy this game every year , after all. Speculation intensified last year when Konami took the step of rebranding their iconic Pro Evolution Soccer series into the free-to-play title, eFootball.

eFootball has been criticised and hasn't been the huge success that perhaps Konami envisioned, however. Creating a free-to-play football game would be a lot more complicated than something like Fortnite – and while free-to-play titles with subscription-based features could become the future for EA, it seems majorly unlikely that FIFA 23 will adopt this model.

Cover

Who is on the cover of FIFA 23?

(Image credit: EA)

Sam Kerr has become the first woman on the global cover of the FIFA series , appearing alongside PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe.

The Chelsea and Australia star is on the top of her game for WSL champions Chelsea and will return back down under for the Women's World Cup, which is set to be held in Australia and New Zealand.

This is Mbappe's third consecutive cover appearance.

Will there be regional covers for FIFA 23?

Possibly. In the past, a copy of FIFA bought in the UK would have a Premier League star, for example - such as FIFA 16's Jordan Henderson – but with downloads becoming more popular and physical sales of the game declining, this is less and less common.

EA are yet to release details of regional covers, however.

EA FC

Will FIFA 23 be called EA FC?

No. FIFA 23 will be the last of the FIFA franchise to carry the governing body's name – before the next instalment is named EA FC .

Why is FIFA changing its name to EA FC?

With the license of using the FIFA name coming to an end, EA had to change the name of the series or remain with the same name.

This was hinted at in a press release from EA, with EA Sports GM Cam Weber claiming, "We’re reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other official partnerships and licenses across the football world.”

Now, EA have announced the future of the game will be called EA FC .

EA have also recently renewed their deal with FIFPRO though, meaning that EA can continue using the "thousands of player names and likenesses" in the game.

New features

What changes to gameplay will made in FIFA 23?

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Hypermotion was the big headline for FIFA 22 , given the move to next-gen consoles: expect the series to develop more on that in the coming months and years.

A new version of Hypermotion is expected for the next version of the FIFA 23 game, making the graphics ever more realistic.

Rumours of cross-play persist, too.

What new features will Career Mode see in FIFA 23?

Career Mode has been revamped in the last couple of FIFA games – so don't expect big changes but subtle tweaks and useful little editions as far it is concerned.

Details of Career Mode in FIFA 23 are still yet to be shared.

What new features will Pro Clubs see in FIFA 23?

Pro Clubs has, in recent times, added women's players to its mode. It's still one of the smaller, lower-profile modes of the game.

Details of Pro Clubs in FIFA 23 are still yet to be shared.

What new features will FUT (FIFA Ultimate Team) see in FIFA 23?

(Image credit: Getty)

FUT ( FIFA Ultimate Team) is believed to be EA's biggest money-spinner, with FIFA players investing real-world cash into the mode to buy coins and build teams. It is likely that the format will remain untouched, with subtle additions added to the game for the next edition.

Details of FUT in FIFA 23 are still yet to be shared.

What new features will Seasons see in FIFA 23?

Seasons is one of the best-loved modes in FIFA , yet the future of the mode itself is unknown, with very few rumours surrounding it.

Details of Seasons in FIFA 23 are still yet to be shared.

What new features will VOLTA see in FIFA 23?

(Image credit: EA Sports)

EA tend to work on three-year cycles when it comes to features in their games. Take The Journey, for example: the rest of Alex Hunter was charted between FIFA 17 and FIFA 19 .

By that logic, VOLTA might have seen its last, after appearing on FIFA 20 , FIFA 21 and FIFA 22 . A new story mode or street football mode could well be around the corner for FIFA 23 .

Details of VOLTA in FIFA 23 are still yet to be shared.

Will FIFA 23 have new teams?

It is expected that FIFA 23 will see the addition of new clubs, with return of Juventus rumoured. Women's sides could also be on the agenda, with Sam Kerr wearing her club shirt on the cover of the game.

Nothing has been confirmed as yet.

It is expected that the World Cup will be playable for this edition of the game, with the tournament set to kick off in November – just after the release of the game.

Nothing has been confirmed as yet.

Will FIFA 23 have brand new modes and features?

(Image credit: EA)

EA are yet to confirm if there will be new game modes coming to FIFA 23 . With the franchise set to change its name to EA FC for the following game, it seems unlikely that EA will roll out anything too game-changing for this title.

FUT (FIFA Ultimate Team)

Will there be new icon cards in FUT (FIFA Ultimate Team) in FIFA 23?

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Last year, there were very few new icon cards on FIFA 22 , with a focus on FUT Heroes instead.

It is unknown whether or not EA will be introducing new cards to FIFA 23 .

Soundtrack

Who will be on the FIFA 23 soundtrack?

The FIFA 23 soundtrack has not been confirmed and there are very few rumours as to who will feature.

The official soundtrack is expected to drop around mid-September as usual.

