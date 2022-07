Clemson and head coach John Rittman have agree to a contract extension. The new deal, a 5-year pact, will extend through the 2027 season. Rittman is the only head coach in Clemson softball history, building the program from scratch and shepherding the Tigers through their first three seasons of play to this point. During that time, the Tigers have recorded 105 wins; won the 2021 ACC regular-season title; and appeared in the Super Regional round in 2022.

