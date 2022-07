OSI-Baltimore is proud to release a report that summarizes our work with several local hospitals over the last several years, to explore ways to divert opioid users from Emergency Departments and toward more long-term, holistic care. The report, “Hospital Innovations to Reduce Emergency Department Utilization Among People with Opioid Use Disorder,” is part of the OSI-Baltimore Briefs series, which is intended as a resource for for other cities to learn about innovative work we are supporting in Baltimore.

