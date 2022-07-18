ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Myers set to rejoin Best Virginia

By Nick Farrell
WTRF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother former Mountaineer is getting set to suit up for the TBT team led by WVU hoops alumni once again. The team announced Monday that Teyvon Myers, who played for Bob Huggins from 2015-17, has been added to the roster....

www.wtrf.com

Huskies Report

Huggins Delivers a Message to WVU Fans

The West Virginia University alumni basketball Best Virginia is preparing for the upcoming TBT with the first round of action for the West Virginia region beginning Sunday July 24 as Best Virginia will square off against Virginia Dream. WVU head coach Bob Huggins has watched his group of former Mountaineers...
CHARLESTON, WV
Huskies Report

WVU Names Replacement for Erik Martin

On Tuesday, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins named Josh Eilert as an assistant men's basketball coach at West Virginia University. Eilert has spent the last 15 seasons on Mountaineer basketball staff as Assistant Athletics Director for Basketball Operations, including serving as an interim assistant coach during the 2016-17 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WVU Hoops names new assistant coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (July 19, 2022) – Josh Eilert, who has spent the last 15 seasons on Mountaineer basketball staff, including serving as an interim assistant coach during the 2016-17 season, has been named assistant men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University, coach Bob Huggins announced today. Eilert moves...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

WVU Commit Cooper Young Highlights

West Virginia's recruiting class is sitting in the Top 25 in the nation. The Mountaineers have been adding pieces left and right and, sometimes when that happens, fans forget just what exactly they're getting with each new addition. Over the course of the next couple weeks, we're going to do a quick reminder by reposting some of the future of WVU Football and their highlight videos. Today? Downingtown (PA) West offensive lineman Cooper Young.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Rapinoe, King urge freedom for Brittney Griner at The ESPYS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Soccer player Megan Rapinoe admonished her fellow athletes for not doing enough to speak out and encouraged them to support detained WNBA star Brittney Griner at The ESPYs on Wednesday night. Griner was arrested in Russia in February after customs officials said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of transporting drugs. “For me, the most striking thing is that BG’s not here. BG deserves to be free, she’s being held as a political prisoner, obviously,” Rapinoe said while accepting a trophy for best play at the show honoring the past year’s top athletes and moments in sports. “Like what are we doing here dressed up like we are when our sister is detained abroad? We haven’t done enough, none of us. We can do more, we can support her more, and just let her know that we love her so much.”
NBA

