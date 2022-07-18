ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin: ‘Democracy Tour’ Rolling On, Stops Scheduled in Multiple Cities

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Supporters of the Building Unity and the Democracy Tour,. Thank you all who came out last weekend in Fond du Lac, Ripon, and Appleton! What wonderful tour stops we had. With each passing week of the Tour, I am more convinced that we can create the world of our dreams....

Northeast Wisconsin residents react to lower gas prices

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Gas prices are dropping for many places in the United States and Wisconsin has been no stranger to it. The average price for gas in the state is about $4.20, which is 30 cents cheaper than the national average. The state of Wisconsin also ranks 13th in the country for the cheapest gas prices.
After holiday dip, Wisconsin COVID-19 cases find new level

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin may have found a new level. For the past week now, the seven-day rolling-average has remained in the neighborhood of 1,600 confirmed cases per day, the latest Department of Health Services data show. Health officials rely on the rolling average to...
Weird New Foods At The Wisconsin State Fair 2022

For those of you not in the know, the Wisconsin State Fair is quite the big deal with people coming from all over the state of Wisconsin, but a fair share of Illinois people too. The fairgrounds are in West Allis which is a Milwaukee suburb, so unlike the great Minnesota get-together it is near a major metropolitan area not exactly in one, but close enough.
How climate is changing the habitat of some of the favorite fish of Wisconsin anglers

A fisheries researcher tracks tagged muskies in the Fox River. (Photo courtesey of Dan Isermann) For as long as anyone can remember, the highly prized walleye has been a staple of Wisconsin’s northern lake fisheries. For some anglers, nothing matches the walleye for the kinds of fishing thrills it provides. They’re elusive, cautious and always a rewarding catch. They’re also a mainstay of the state’s tourist industry.
This Is Wisconsin’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
‘It’s Been a Devastating Several Weeks’: Wisconsin Doctors Cross State Lines to Navigate Post-Roe Abortion Ban

Within hours of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, which ended federal protections for critical women’s reproductive rights, abortion providers in Wisconsin began shutting down out of fear of a 173-year-old law banning the practice unless a mother’s life was in jeopardy. While Democratic governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have filed a lawsuit to block the ban in its entirety, and—alongside several county district attorneys—have said they won’t enforce the law, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is operating as if it is in effect, temporarily stopping abortion services. Most Wisconsinites seeking abortions are left with few options aside from traveling to “haven” states to receive care. As the dust settles post-Roe, the demand in states where abortion is still protected has spiked. Providers and clinics in Illinois are overwhelmed, while those in Wisconsin are scrambling to find ways to help their patients.
Wisconsin State Superintendent pushes for gun control

The key to making schools safe from mass shootings is reducing access to guns, said Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly. Underly spoke about school safety Monday on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show." She said efforts to increase security on campuses or limit access to schools...
Milwaukee recommendation latest win for Wisconsin Republicans

You will only see more of Wisconsin on the national stage regarding the Republican Party. A GOP site selection panel recommended that Milwaukee host its 2024 national convention four years after it was supposed to host the Democratic national convention. Wisconsin has become a popular campaign spot over the last decade due to its reputation as a swing state. Former President Donald Trump hosted several rallies across the state as he ran for re-election in 2020. The momentum is building towards the August 9th primary, featuring former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, and business people Tim Michels and Adam Fischer in their run to replace Governor Tony Evers. Door County Republican Chairperson Stephanie Soucek is excited about the energy being pumped into the political party as many issues affecting all Americans have popped up over the last year and a half.
This Is Minnesota’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
