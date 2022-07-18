ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauwatosa, WI

Wauwatosa, WI, July 24, 2022: Protect Our Rights!

wibailoutpeople.org
 2 days ago

Gather together at the field entrance of Hart Park at 2pm and get...

wibailoutpeople.org

Go Valley Kids

Clear Waters at the Pike Lake Unit in Kettle Moraine State Forest

If you're looking for a great, nearby lake with clean, warm waters in the summertime, and plenty of opportunities for fun and recreation, then pack up and head down to the Pike Lake Unit of Kettle Moraine State Forest! This 522-acre park named after the popular Wisconsin fish, the walleye pike, is also an excellent spot for a family fishing adventure. For those looking to hit a trail, Pike Lake offers a variety of smooth pathways to walk, jog and hike and even encompasses a portion of the Ice Age Trail. With such lush surroundings, the park offers visitors exquisite scenery and opportunities to take a peek at nature, especially the wildflowers that grow over summer.
HARTFORD, WI
TMJ4 News

Safety features added this year at Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin State Fair officials say they've added several safety features for this year's event next month in suburban Milwaukee. The enhancements include modular vehicle barriers to direct pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Gate entrances have also been configured to improve better traffic flow as people enter and exit. They will separate those that have pre-purchased tickets from those that still need to buy them.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeerecord.com

A day-by-day Milwaukee guide to Mile Of Music

From August 4-7, a total of eight Milwaukee bands and solo artists will make the 100-mile trek north on US 41—or I-43, if they want to take the scenic route—to partake the Mile Of Music festival in downtown Appleton. Despite the distance, Milwaukee acts will account for 19 of the performances that will be taking place over the course of the four-day, 200-act, 40-venue affair.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Isn't it ironic? 22 examples of Milwaukee-related irony

This weekend, Alanis Morissette will be performing in Milwaukee. Even though the Canadian singer-songwriter's lengthy and influential career features such accomplishments as seven Grammy wins, millions upon millions of records sold, countless hit songs, enduring worldwide notoriety, and memorable acting roles, Morissette is arguably best known for "Ironic."
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Stadium Interchange traffic shut down in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — All ramps southbound to Brewers Boulevard are closed from the Stadium Interchange following reports that a vehicle was struck by gunfire. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was hit on southbound Miller Parkway just north of National Avenue in Milwaukee. This closure includes WIS 175...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Grandparent drowns trying to get swimming tube in Waupaca County

MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Milwaukee drowned at a pond in Waupaca County after he reportedly tried to get a swimming tube for his grandchildren. The Marion Police Department posted on Facebook about a drowning incident that happened at the swimming area at Lions Point Park. On July 19 around 3 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received about a man drowning in the Marion Mill Pond.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
MATC Times

9030 W. North Ave.

Great unit in the perfect location! - New updates! New kitchen with granite counter tops, new cabinets, and new flooring. New Flooring in bathroom as well! This 1 bedroom 1 bath unit that will go quick. The unit includes a refrigerator, stove, storage unit, parking space, and laundry hookups. Owner pays the water/sewer and trash collection. For more information and to set up a showing please call 262-966-9964.
WAUWATOSA, WI
WISN

Blue Angels to perform this weekend at Milwaukee Air & Water Show

MILWAUKEE — TheMilwaukee Air & Water Show will roar into Milwaukee this weekend. Viewing areas: Spectators can watch for free from Bradford Beach and part of McKinley Beach. People can also purchase tickets for the reserved seating areas. The event grounds are located along Lincoln Memorial Drive, at McKinley...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MIX 108

Weird New Foods At The Wisconsin State Fair 2022

For those of you not in the know, the Wisconsin State Fair is quite the big deal with people coming from all over the state of Wisconsin, but a fair share of Illinois people too. The fairgrounds are in West Allis which is a Milwaukee suburb, so unlike the great Minnesota get-together it is near a major metropolitan area not exactly in one, but close enough.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Milwaukee man warns people not to ignore COVID-19 protocols

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man who has two family members who are seriously ill has a COVID-19 warning. His brother-in-law is hospitalized at St. Luke's Medical Center with COVID-19 pneumonia, critically ill even though he's vaccinated and boosted. His sister also became seriously ill. Like many, he's seeing more...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RideApart

Harley To Hold 4-Day Event To Celebrate 120th Anniversary In July 2023

For many motorcyclists, Harley-Davidson is synonymous with freedom and the American dream. With more than a century of heritage under its belt, Harley-Davidson has become one of the most iconic motorcycle manufacturers the world has ever seen. Founded in 1903, 2023 will mark the MoCo's 120th anniversary, and in true H-D fashion, the brand has a huge celebration in store for all its fans and patrons.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Heavy police presence; Motel 6 near 13th and College

OAK CREEK, Wis. - A heavy police presence was seen late Monday, July 18 near the Motel 6 near 13th and College in Oak Creek – just south of the border with Milwaukee. FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.
OAK CREEK, WI

