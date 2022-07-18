Wauwatosa, WI, July 24, 2022: Protect Our Rights!

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A typically popular beach area that lies alongside a busy and active street in Pewaukee is raising some concerns. Pewaukee village board president Jeffrey Knutson says the board looked at ways to make the area safer, including lowering the speed limit and installing speedbumps. Except, he says, that may not be enough.
If you’re looking for a great, nearby lake with clean, warm waters in the summertime, and plenty of opportunities for fun and recreation, then pack up and head down to the Pike Lake Unit of Kettle Moraine State Forest! This 522-acre park named after the popular Wisconsin fish, the walleye pike, is also an excellent spot for a family fishing adventure. For those looking to hit a trail, Pike Lake offers a variety of smooth pathways to walk, jog and hike and even encompasses a portion of the Ice Age Trail. With such lush surroundings, the park offers visitors exquisite scenery and opportunities to take a peek at nature, especially the wildflowers that grow over summer.
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin State Fair officials say they've added several safety features for this year's event next month in suburban Milwaukee. The enhancements include modular vehicle barriers to direct pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Gate entrances have also been configured to improve better traffic flow as people enter and exit. They will separate those that have pre-purchased tickets from those that still need to buy them.
MUSKEGO, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday night dozens of people rallied in Muskego in support of Asian Americans and a book the school board did not approve for the high school curriculum. The book is called When the Emperor was Divine, by Julie Otsuka. The board adjourned Monday's meeting without...
From August 4-7, a total of eight Milwaukee bands and solo artists will make the 100-mile trek north on US 41—or I-43, if they want to take the scenic route—to partake the Mile Of Music festival in downtown Appleton. Despite the distance, Milwaukee acts will account for 19 of the performances that will be taking place over the course of the four-day, 200-act, 40-venue affair.
This weekend, Alanis Morissette will be performing in Milwaukee. Even though the Canadian singer-songwriter’s lengthy and influential career features such accomplishments as seven Grammy wins, millions upon millions of records sold, countless hit songs, enduring worldwide notoriety, and memorable acting roles, Morissette is arguably best known for “Ironic.”
MILWAUKEE — All ramps southbound to Brewers Boulevard are closed from the Stadium Interchange following reports that a vehicle was struck by gunfire. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was hit on southbound Miller Parkway just north of National Avenue in Milwaukee. This closure includes WIS 175...
MILWAUKEE — The BA.5 COVID variant has driven up disease transmission in Milwaukee, sparking the health department's indoor mask advisory and questions about how this latest variant is showing up. The health department's mask advisory is a recommendation for everybody to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces...
MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Milwaukee drowned at a pond in Waupaca County after he reportedly tried to get a swimming tube for his grandchildren. The Marion Police Department posted on Facebook about a drowning incident that happened at the swimming area at Lions Point Park. On July 19 around 3 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received about a man drowning in the Marion Mill Pond.
MILWAUKEE — The state primary election is three weeks from Tuesday. One of the races on the ballot is for lieutenant governor. Ten candidates are in the running for the position. "Even though you've got the governor running for re-election, you don't have his Lt. Governor Barnes running for...
LAKE IVANHOE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Peter Baker could be considered the human encyclopedia of Lake Ivanhoe. A resident since 1966, Baker figures centrally in a new effort to preserves the town’s unique origins for posterity. “I’m hoping this story will one day be in the history books,” said...
MILWAUKEE — TheMilwaukee Air & Water Show will roar into Milwaukee this weekend. Viewing areas: Spectators can watch for free from Bradford Beach and part of McKinley Beach. People can also purchase tickets for the reserved seating areas. The event grounds are located along Lincoln Memorial Drive, at McKinley...
MILWAUKEE — American Family Insurance will be donating 10,000 Milwaukee Brewers tickets to area nonprofits and social groups, the team's largest single ticket purchase so far this year. It's part of an effort to make Brewers baseball more accessible to more communities in the Milwaukee area. More than 50...
For those of you not in the know, the Wisconsin State Fair is quite the big deal with people coming from all over the state of Wisconsin, but a fair share of Illinois people too. The fairgrounds are in West Allis which is a Milwaukee suburb, so unlike the great Minnesota get-together it is near a major metropolitan area not exactly in one, but close enough.
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man who has two family members who are seriously ill has a COVID-19 warning. His brother-in-law is hospitalized at St. Luke's Medical Center with COVID-19 pneumonia, critically ill even though he's vaccinated and boosted. His sister also became seriously ill. Like many, he's seeing more...
For many motorcyclists, Harley-Davidson is synonymous with freedom and the American dream. With more than a century of heritage under its belt, Harley-Davidson has become one of the most iconic motorcycle manufacturers the world has ever seen. Founded in 1903, 2023 will mark the MoCo’s 120th anniversary, and in true H-D fashion, the brand has a huge celebration in store for all its fans and patrons.
OAK CREEK, Wis. - A heavy police presence was seen late Monday, July 18 near the Motel 6 near 13th and College in Oak Creek – just south of the border with Milwaukee. FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.
