Saginaw County, MI

MSP Troopers help wounded owl after it was hit by a car

By Jordyn Bruns
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police Troopers have connect an owl with local wildlife rehabilitation specialists after it was struck...

MSP helicopter tracks down suspects attempting to flee on foot

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police helicopter has tracked down two suspects who police say fled from Genesee County Sheriff's earlier that day. On Tuesday night at 10:30pm, Michigan State Police Troopers say they spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle that had fled from Genesee County Sheriff Deputies earlier in the evening.
BURTON, MI
Michigan State Police trooper on way to emergency call hit by suspected drunken driver

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A suspected drunken driver was arrested Tuesday evening after crashing into a Michigan State Police patrol car on its way to an emergency call. A trooper was dispatched to an emergency call in Livingston County shortly after 6 p.m. July 19, and was going south on Old U.S. 23 near the area of Grand River Avenue in a marked vehicle with its emergency lights on when a northbound vehicle making a left turn from the highway crossed into his path and crashed into the patrol car, according to Michigan State Police.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Homeless Man Identified in Saginaw RV Fire

Foul play is not suspected in the death of a homeless man who died in an RV fire in Saginaw on July 11. 51-year-old Andres Gonzalez was found in the burned out vehicle after fire crews put out the blaze. The RV was parked at behind the King Fish and More Restaurant at 1202 N. Washington when a passerby noticed flames coming from the vehicle and a building next to it. The owner of the RV told police he often let homeless people sleep inside the vehicle.
SAGINAW, MI
Authorities searching for answers surrounding unsolved 2021 homicide in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities are searching for answers surrounding an unsolved 2021 homicide in Flint's north side. On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, around 4:00 p.m., police said that they found 46-year-old Richard Brian Burnett Jr. fatally shot and submerged in Flint Park Lake near Winthrop Blvd and W. Marengo Avenue on Flint’s north side.
FLINT, MI
76-Year-Old Northern Michigan Man Admits Leaving Pipe Bombs At Stores

BAY CITY, Mich., (AP) — A 76-year-old northern Michigan man pleaded guilty Monday to leaving two pipe bombs outside cellphone stores in Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie, federal prosecutors announced. John Douglas Allen of Whittemore entered the plea in federal court in Bay City. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced, which is scheduled for Nov. 9. Allen admitted that on Sept. 15, 2021, he placed pipe bombs containing shrapnel outside an AT&T store in Sault Ste. Marie and outside a Verizon store in Cheboygan, prosecutors said. Both pipe bombs contained a note demanding $5 million. Video footage taken from the stores and nearby businesses captured his actions. Allen also pleaded guilty to placing letters containing threats aimed at telecommunications providers at cell towers ion the Upper Peninsula. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAY CITY, MI
No injuries reported after I-75 crash involving trailer

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities responded to a crash involving a trailer that was flipped over on I-75 in Genesee County. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on the southbound lanes of I-75 near the Dodge Road overpass. A Ford F-150 was hauling a pontoon with a trailer when the...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Motorcyclist dies in Burton crash, police say

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 27-year-old Burton man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Burton Tuesday afternoon. It happened about 1 p.m. at the intersection of Bristol Road and Columbine Avenue. The motorcycle, driven by 27-year-old Shawn Price, of Burton, was traveling east on Bristol Road at a high...
BURTON, MI
1 dead in Burton motorcycle crash, police investigating

BURTON, MI -- One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Burton early Tuesday afternoon. Burton police responded to the intersection of Bristol Road and Columbine Avenue around 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, following reports of a crash involving a motorcycle. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a multicolored motorcycle on the ground and a gray Lincoln Mark LT in the intersection.
BURTON, MI
Fire engulfs piece of equipment at Morbark

A mechanical failure is being blamed for a fire that burned a piece of equipment at a Winn-area wood chipper manufacturer Tuesday evening. The fire started between 7-8 p.m. at a demo site approximately 2.6 miles down the road from Morbark’s Coe Road factory, said Jeanne Maddox, marketing director for Morbark.
WINN, MI
Alpena man killed in Bay Co. motorcycle crash

PINCONNING, Mich. (WNEM) - A 64-year-old Alpena man died following a motorcycle crash in Bay County, Michigan State Police said. Troopers responded to the crash on Huron Road near Coggins Road about 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 17. Investigators said Hugh Brown was driving a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound...
BAY COUNTY, MI
Public Safety
Reward offered for information on unsolved murder

FLINT, Mich., (WNEM) – A cash reward up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved homicide. Richard Brian Burnett Jr., 46, was found shot to death and submerged in Flint Park Lake near Winthrop Boulevard and W. Marengo Avenue on Dec. 15, 2021.
FLINT, MI
Police identify victim of deadly mobile home fire in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators have identified the victim of a deadly motor home fire that happened last week in Saginaw. The victim was identified as 51-year-old Andres Gonzalez, of Saginaw. Saginaw police say he was a homeless man living in the motor home. On July 11, firefighters were sent...
SAGINAW, MI
5 Arrested After Entering Store In Flint With Rifles

(CBS DETROIT) – Four boys and one adult were arrested in Flint after they entered a store armed with rifles and fled police, according to Michigan State Police. The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at a store on the corner of Miller Road and Knight Avenue. Police say after a vehicle pursuit and a foot chase, four boys and one adult male were arrested. MSP was assisted by Flint and Flint Township police departments. Michigan State Police seized three illegal guns. The five suspects were charged with felony weapons and other felony crimes. In addition to this, police say three of the suspects had recently been arrested for weapons offenses. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FLINT, MI
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into SUV in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Mich. - A 64-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash on Huron Rd. on Sunday. Michigan state Police says Hugh A. Brown of Alpena failed to slow down for traffic and crashed into the back of a GMC SUV. Brown was taken to the hospital where he later...
BAY COUNTY, MI
Police: Suspected gas thief arrested

SEBEWAING, Mich. (WNEM) - When the price of gas started surging earlier this year, it made fuel a prime target for some criminals. Police say someone was stealing the gas right out of cars in mid-Michigan, but they believe the person responsible is now behind bars. “Relief. He had been...
SEBEWAING, MI
Man accused in deadly quadruple shooting at Flint Township restaurant faces August trial date

FLINT, MI – After a false start in June, the trial of a man accused in a fatal shooting at a Flint Township restaurant in July 2020 has a new trial date. Taj Jackson is charged with open murder and carrying a concealed weapon, five counts of felony firearm, two counts of assaulting, resisting or obstructing police, and four counts of assault with intent to murder in connection with the death of Roshawn A. Terrell.
FLINT, MI
Four Thumb Area teens suspected of B&E at Bay Port smoke shop

A group of 4 teenagers from Huron, Lapeer and Tuscola Counties are in hot water today after being found at 2:30 a.m. this morning with an estimated $1000 worth of stolen marijuana and smoking paraphernalia. Huron County Sheriff Deputy Keenan McGrath made the early morning traffic stop due to an...
BAY PORT, MI

