Each of the four AFC West clubs spent the offseason loading up on talent in what should be the most hotly contested division in the NFL in 2022. The Las Vegas Raiders added stars Davante Adams and Chandler Jones. The Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson. The Los Angeles Chargers imported Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson on defense. And the Chiefs are still the Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, even after swapping Tyreek Hill for JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in their receiver corps.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO