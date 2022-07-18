Fulton man arrested for B&E of vehicle in Amory

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating what appears to be a drive-by shooting. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 at the intersection of Madison and Green streets. Bullets struck two nearby apartments and a vehicle. Police reported...
The reward for missing Corinth man has been raised to $10,000 Dollars. The reward for missing Corinth man Wade Davis is raised to $10,000 dollars. WTVA's reporter Jake White Interviews Sharon Davis, the daughter of Wade Davis, to get a deeper look into the $10,000 dollar reward.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A murder trial in Oktibbeha has ended in a mistrial. The jury was seated Monday in the case against James Dustin Nixon. But Circuit Judge Jim Kitchens says he had to declare a mistrial. Kitchens said testimony on Tuesday revealed that the State Medical...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville woman has been charged with aggravated assault in Macon. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby says investigators believe 35-year-old Erica Childress used her vehicle to run over a man thought to be her boyfriend. The incident happened Saturday evening at a residence on...
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A 21-year-old man from Tupelo has been identified as the victim in a Lee County homicide. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Greene says his name is Jeremiah Flakes. He was 21. His body has been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab. A report of a...
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The sheriff of Chickasaw County has released more information about a weekend standoff that ended with an arrest. Andri Walker, 44, of Okolona, is charged with burglary of a dwelling and attempted aggravated assault. He’s accused of breaking into a home near County Road 136 on...
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a residential burglary suspect. A burglar broke into a residence on North Ridgeland Circle Friday afternoon, said Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. The neighborhood is north of Ridgeland Superette convenience store. The suspect was last seen driving a green...
MAYHEW, Miss. (WTVA) - Active shooter drills are scheduled to take place at EMCC’s Communiversity on Friday, July 22 and its Mayhew campus on Aug. 9. The July 22 training exercise will include East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) campus police, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department SWAT and Lowndes County School District resource officers.
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A cold case from 2003 has possibly been solved in West Point. The West Point Police Department held a news conference at noon on Tuesday where authorities announced the arrest of Fredrick Gandy, 52, of West Point. He faces charges of rape, attempted murder, attempted...
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County coroner has released the name of the man who was found dead inside a vehicle in the Auburn community. Coroner Carolyn Green identified the man as Jeremiah Flakes, 21, of Tupelo. He had been shot to death. The vehicle was found on July...
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Lee County Sheriff’s Department make a drug arrest of a teenager last week. On Wednesday, July 13th, Deputies arrived in the Auburn area of Lee County on a service call when they found 19-year-old Katrina Hickman. Hickman had several warrants for her arrest during the incident.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation is underway into the death of a man whose body was found Sunday morning, July 17 in Tupelo. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the body was found at a Chevron gas station on South Gloster Street. She identified the man as Takei McFarland,...
Officials are investigating after a female truck driver was found dead at a Mississippi gas station on Sunday. The deceased body of the Florida woman was discovered at the Pilot gas station in New Albany, according to WTVA News in Tupelo. The name of the 55-year-old woman has not been...
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - The North Lee County Water Association issued a boil water notice on Thursday, July 14. The notice is for the following roadways and subdivisions. Water Operator Philip Fitts said this alert is because of an equipment malfunction. The alert is expected to last into next week.
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The parents of the five-year-old Lee County boy who went missing for almost 12 hours Thursday are facing charges. Robert Holcomb Junior was found unharmed almost three miles from home. Lee County deputies followed up on a 9-1-1 tip and discovered the child. According...
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - A female truck driver was found dead at the Pilot gas station in New Albany. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the 55-year-old victim from Florida died on Sunday, July 17. An autopsy will determine the cause of death. The coroner is still notifying family...
Agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force found more than 7 pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl in a Florence home Monday. LCDTF said agents found 6 pounds of methamphetamine (ICE) and more than 4,200 fentanyl pills. Agents estimated the total street value of the drugs at about $64,000. LCDTF...
Okolona, Miss. (WTVA)- One man is in sheriff's custody following a standoff situation. According to Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers this standoff had been going on for more than 2 hours when they started to negotiate with the suspect. Law enforcement were able to bring the person into custody this...
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Okolona Messenger is celebrating 150 years of reporting local news and community events. The first edition was published in 1872. Frank Burkitt started the paper in Houston as the Chickasaw Messenger and later moved to Okolona. At the time, Okolona was the commercial center of the county.
