ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amory, MS

Fulton man arrested for B&E of vehicle in Amory

By Zac Carlisle
wtva.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Fulton is accused of breaking into a vehicle...

www.wtva.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Apartments and vehicle struck by gunfire in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating what appears to be a drive-by shooting. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 at the intersection of Madison and Green streets. Bullets struck two nearby apartments and a vehicle. Police reported...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

REWARD RAISED FOR MISSING CORINTH MAN

The reward for missing Corinth man has been raised to $10,000 Dollars. The reward for missing Corinth man Wade Davis is raised to $10,000 dollars. WTVA's reporter Jake White Interviews Sharon Davis, the daughter of Wade Davis, to get a deeper look into the $10,000 dollar reward.
CORINTH, MS
wcbi.com

Murder trial in Oktibbeha County ended in a mistrial

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A murder trial in Oktibbeha has ended in a mistrial. The jury was seated Monday in the case against James Dustin Nixon. But Circuit Judge Jim Kitchens says he had to declare a mistrial. Kitchens said testimony on Tuesday revealed that the State Medical...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Louisville woman charged with aggravated assault in Macon

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville woman has been charged with aggravated assault in Macon. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby says investigators believe 35-year-old Erica Childress used her vehicle to run over a man thought to be her boyfriend. The incident happened Saturday evening at a residence on...
MACON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fulton, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Fulton, MS
Amory, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Amory, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo man identified as the victim in Lee County homicide

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A 21-year-old man from Tupelo has been identified as the victim in a Lee County homicide. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Greene says his name is Jeremiah Flakes. He was 21. His body has been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab. A report of a...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Okolona man arrested following weekend standoff

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The sheriff of Chickasaw County has released more information about a weekend standoff that ended with an arrest. Andri Walker, 44, of Okolona, is charged with burglary of a dwelling and attempted aggravated assault. He’s accused of breaking into a home near County Road 136 on...
OKOLONA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Home security footage captures north Lowndes burglary

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a residential burglary suspect. A burglar broke into a residence on North Ridgeland Circle Friday afternoon, said Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. The neighborhood is north of Ridgeland Superette convenience store. The suspect was last seen driving a green...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B E#Amory Lt
wtva.com

Active-shooter drills scheduled at EMCC campuses in Columbus and Mayhew

MAYHEW, Miss. (WTVA) - Active shooter drills are scheduled to take place at EMCC’s Communiversity on Friday, July 22 and its Mayhew campus on Aug. 9. The July 22 training exercise will include East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) campus police, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department SWAT and Lowndes County School District resource officers.
MAYHEW, MS
wtva.com

Arrest made for 2003 cold case in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A cold case from 2003 has possibly been solved in West Point. The West Point Police Department held a news conference at noon on Tuesday where authorities announced the arrest of Fredrick Gandy, 52, of West Point. He faces charges of rape, attempted murder, attempted...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

Teenager arrested and charged for alleged possession of meth

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Lee County Sheriff’s Department make a drug arrest of a teenager last week. On Wednesday, July 13th, Deputies arrived in the Auburn area of Lee County on a service call when they found 19-year-old Katrina Hickman. Hickman had several warrants for her arrest during the incident.
LEE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtva.com

Coroner identifies body found Sunday in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation is underway into the death of a man whose body was found Sunday morning, July 17 in Tupelo. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the body was found at a Chevron gas station on South Gloster Street. She identified the man as Takei McFarland,...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

North Lee boil water alert lifted

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - The North Lee County Water Association issued a boil water notice on Thursday, July 14. The notice is for the following roadways and subdivisions. Water Operator Philip Fitts said this alert is because of an equipment malfunction. The alert is expected to last into next week.
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Female truck driver found dead in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - A female truck driver was found dead at the Pilot gas station in New Albany. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the 55-year-old victim from Florida died on Sunday, July 17. An autopsy will determine the cause of death. The coroner is still notifying family...
NEW ALBANY, MS
wtva.com

One in custody after Chickasaw County standoff situation

Okolona, Miss. (WTVA)- One man is in sheriff's custody following a standoff situation. According to Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers this standoff had been going on for more than 2 hours when they started to negotiate with the suspect. Law enforcement were able to bring the person into custody this...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Okolona Messenger celebrates 150 years of delivering news

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Okolona Messenger is celebrating 150 years of reporting local news and community events. The first edition was published in 1872. Frank Burkitt started the paper in Houston as the Chickasaw Messenger and later moved to Okolona. At the time, Okolona was the commercial center of the county.
OKOLONA, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy