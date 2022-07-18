ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Wife and husband among Greenwood mall victims; gunman identified

By Joe Schroeder
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05DIF7_0gjx2bPd00
A photo of the Greenwood gunman Johnathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, of Greenwood.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The four people who died as a result of Sunday’s mass shooting in the Greenwood Park Mall have been identified.

The Greenwood Police Department confirmed that around 6 p.m. Sunday a lone suspect entered the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall, located at 1251 U.S. Hwy 31 North in Greenwood, Indiana. The suspect then shot into the mall, killing three people and injuring two more. The shooter was shot and killed by a man visiting the mall.

On Monday, the Johnson County Coroner’s Office and Marion County Coroner’s Office announced the four adults killed in the shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m9Aux_0gjx2bPd00
Johnathan Douglas Sapirman

The deceased have been identified as Pedro Pineda, 56, of Indianapolis and his wife Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37. Victor Gomez, 30, of Indianapolis, has also been confirmed as one of the victims.

FOX59 has also confirmed the identity of the gunman as Johnathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, of Greenwood. Sapirman reportedly entered the mall with a rifle and several magazines. He shot and killed three people before an armed citizen killed Sapirman.

According to police, Sapirman doesn’t drive and walked to the mall. Sapirman was armed with a Sig Sauer M400 semi-automatic rifle along with another rifle and a pistol. He had more than 100 rounds of ammunition with him, authorities said.

Police said Sapirman went into the restroom at 4:54 p.m. and didn’t emerge from the restroom and start shooting until an hour and two minutes later.

Police identified the Good Samaritan who shot and killed Sapirman as 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken.

According to authorities, Pedro and Rosa were sitting and eating when Sapirman opened fire and shot them. Gomez was outside the restroom when he was shot.

Family members told police they were surprised by Sapirman’s attack and that he’d never shown violent indications to them. Sapirman lived alone and when police searched his apartment they found a burned laptop in the oven. His cell phone was found in the mall’s bathroom toilet.

Police said 24 rounds were fired and five people were hit before Dicken shot and killed Sapirman.

Autopsies on all four individuals are scheduled for Tuesday.

Comments / 14

Luckydog
2d ago

Those people are lucky that he was killed death and enquires would of been alot higher. Just imagine if there was nobody carrying a gun how bad this could of been.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man likely assembled a rifle in the bathroom of a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall before shooting five people in the food court, killing three of them before an armed shopper fatally shot him, authorities said Monday. Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood apparently was facing eviction before he opened fire at the Greenwood Park Mall shortly before it closed Sunday evening, the city’s police chief, James Ison, said at a news conference. Sapirman continued shooting people until he was shot and killed by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, a city about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Greenwood, who was shopping with his girlfriend, Ison said, calling Dicken’s quick action “nothing short of heroic.” “Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen,” said the chief, noting that authorities were still trying to determine a motive for the attack.
GREENWOOD, IN
wbiw.com

Arrest made in connection to I-70 fatal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – An adult male, who was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on I-70, is deceased after being shot by a person in the box truck. July 18th, 2022, at 5:17 p.m., Troopers from the Indianapolis District were called to the scene of a shooting that occurred on I-70 eastbound near Post Road. 9.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

Autopsy report released in Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Johnson County Coroner’s Office is releasing details in its investigation into the Greenwood Park Mall shooting. On Tuesday, the coroner’s office released details from the autopsy reports. In the report, the coroner said the shooter sustained eight gunshot wounds. The report detailed that the suspect in the case, 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman […]
GREENWOOD, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Pineda
CBS Chicago

Police identify "Good Samaritan" who stopped Indiana mall shooting

Police on Monday provided more details about the shooting at a mall in Indiana on Sunday that left three victims dead — including the name of the "Good Samaritan" who is believed to have killed the shooter and stopped the attack. Officials called the actions of the armed civilian "nothing short of heroic," noting that the gunman likely would have killed many more people had he not intervened. Police said the incident began at approximately 4:54 p.m. local time, when a shooter entered the mall and went straight to a food court bathroom. He stayed there for an hour and two...
GREENWOOD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Mall#Violent Crime#The Greenwood Park Mall
cbs4indy.com

Indy man steals and crashes IndyGo bus

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after stealing an IndyGo bus and crashing it a short distance later. Quentin Stewart, 30, was arrested and charged with theft, criminal confinement using a vehicle and leaving the scene after an accident. According to a police report, officers responded to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Spencer man arrested after approaching Bliss House employees

BEDFORD – A Spencer man was arrested after Bedford Police Department received a 911 call at 1:09 a.m. Monday reporting there were two males in the parking lot of Bliss Place and one had briefly entered the facility. When police arrived they spoke with employees of Bliss Place. One...
BEDFORD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Man dies after being shot in head during drive-by shooting in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. – A 25-year-old man died after being shot in the head during a weekend drive-by shooting in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of North Delphos Street around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16. Officers found 25-year-old Jalen Dowling suffering from a gunshot wound to the […]
KOKOMO, IN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Indiana shooting: 1 dead, 3 hurt after shots fired during vigil at park

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — At least one person was killed and three others were hurt during a vigil at a park in suburban Indianapolis, authorities said. According to WISH-TV and WRTV, the incident occurred about 10 p.m. Sunday at Don Challis Park in Beech Grove, where people had gathered for a vigil. Beech Grove police arrived to find four people with gunshot wounds, the news outlets reported.
BEECH GROVE, IN
abc27 News

abc27 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy