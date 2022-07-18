ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders rookies report to training camp

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Training camp has arrived for some Raiders players. As is always the case, the rookies arrive first, along with the first-year players and quarterbacks. The Raiders tweeted out images of some of their rookies showing up at the facility this morning.

Rookies would include their six draft picks and all their undrafted free agents.

As for the rest of the team, they report on Wednesday with the first practice taking place on Thursday, July 21.

The Raiders are among the first teams to take the field for training camp because they will play in the first preseason game; the Hall of Fame game which takes place in Canton Ohio.

That means these players who report today will get a bit of a head start on their NFL careers. This after already being among the first teams to start their offseason programs due to having a new head coach in Josh McDaniels.

