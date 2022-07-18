ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cirrus Expands Its Footprint in Duluth

By Julie Boatman
Flying Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCirrus Aircraft continues to grow its footprint across the U.S., having made investments in Knoxville, Tennessee, and other locations to serve its fleet of SR series piston airplanes and the SF50 Vision Jet. But it hasn’t turned its back on the town where it all started: Duluth, Minnesota....

www.flyingmag.com

WDIO-TV

DLH travelers can fly Sun Country for same price as MSP

People can soon book a trip with Sun Country Airlines from Duluth, for the same price as a trip originating from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). Sun Country and Landline have teamed up for this special offer, which applies to travel between August 1 and October 31, 2022. That includes complimentary Landline transport to/from Duluth (DLH) & MSP. This deal is only available through August 10.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Public input welcomed on Minnesota Power’s new 18% rate increase

DULUTH, MN-- Residents will have one more chance to weigh in on a proposal that could increase your electric bill. Back in November, Minnesota Power proposed an 18% rate increase for its customers. Which comes out to nearly $15 more a month for the average customer. Minnesota Power will hold...
MINNESOTA STATE
drydenwire.com

Telemark Golf Course Under Contract

CABLE, Wis. — RESORTS OF THE NORTHWOODS, LLC (RNW) has the former Telemark Golf Course Property under contract with a scheduled closing date of August 31, 2022. RNW’s plans will pave the way to transform the 496-acre property into a resort and residential community that magnifies the magnificent beauty of Wisconsin’s Northern Region.
CABLE, WI
MIX 108

Have You Seen These Big, Unique Birds Outside This Minnesota Dairy Queen?

Outside a Dairy Queen in a small Minnesota town, you'll find a unique experience and some fun bird watching. My aunt lives in Brainerd and growing up, I would always spend a week there in the winter and a week in the summer. My parents and her would always meet in McGregor since it was the halfway point between there and Duluth. I would personally love it because of the unique experience they have at the Dairy Queen in McGregor.
MCGREGOR, MN
FOX 21 Online

Glenwood Roundabout Project Undergoes Construction

DULUTH, Minn. — After weeks of delays, the Glenwood Roundabout Project is now underway. Crews didn’t have all the materials for the project, causing it to be put off. Now, the entire intersection of Glenwood Street, Snively Road and Jean Duluth Road is closed for construction. The St....
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth Downtown Task Force lays out plans to address public safety

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Amid a surge in crime and public safety concerns in downtown Duluth, the mayor Monday laid out a seven-point plan aimed at improving the situation. “The first thing is that our task force is asking and suggesting and recommending that we hire an additional...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Lake Superior Days Comes Back to Bakers Island

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– “The public should come to Lake Superior Day because it’s a chance to be, on purpose, loving where we live and where we visit,” Luciana Ranelli, Lake Superior Reserve education coordinator, said. Lake Superior Day Celebration returned to Baker’s Island Sunday morning where people...
SUPERIOR, WI
boreal.org

Corps of Engineers awards contract to dredge Duluth-Superior Harbor

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, has been awarded a contract for dredging at Duluth-Superior Harbor to begin early August. The $2.72 million contract is awarded to Roen Salvage Co., from Sturgeon Bay, Wisc. The contract is to mechanically dredge about 76,000 cubic yards of material from the harbor. The dredged material will be placed at Erie Pier Confined Disposal Facility (CDF) and the 40th Avenue West Placement Area. Dredging will begin in early August and will be complete by Nov. 1, with Erie Pier site work complete by March 2023.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Woman stabbed man in Duluth park

DULUTH, Minn. -- A woman has been charged in the Thursday stabbing of a man at Lilliput Park in Duluth.Crystal Rose Sargent, 39, was charged with assault in the second degree.Upon arrival at the scene of the assault, officers say they found a male who had a stab wound on his upper left back that was bleeding heavily. The victim told officers Sargent stabbed him.One witness told officers that Sargent had stabbed the victim and she had to intervene to stop her from stabbing the victim a second time. A second witness said they saw Sargent approach the victim with a metallic object in her hand before striking him.According to the charges, all witnesses interviewed said that Sargent attacked the victim without being provoked.Officers collected a bloody knife at the crime scene that Sargent allegedly used to attack the victim.Police were able to locate Sargent near the scene shortly after arriving. When she was approached, officers reported she said, "I didn't stab anyone."The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his wounds. The extent of his injuries is unknown. 
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Near triple-digit heat index to start the week, severe weather threat Tuesday

TONIGHT: Isolated showers that developed earlier in the day will end by nightfall as it loses daytime heating. The night sky will be mostly to partly cloudy with warmer lows as the bulk of the heat wave begins to move into the Northland. Lows will be in the lower 70s and upper 60s and with temperatures begin near the dewpoints, dense fog is possible early Monday morning. Winds will continue to be from the east-southeast between 5-10 mph. High pressure will move slightly to the south near the Ohio River valley as the next strong system develops over Montana.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

GoFundMe set up for Jeff Longenecker

Jeff Longenecker is fighting to get his feet back under him again. The former executive director of Community Action Duluth has been diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition that damages nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. That's according to the GoFundMe set up to help him. The page...
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

St. Louis County Drug Bust Nets More Than A Pound Of Fentanyl

More than a pound of fentanyl is off the street thanks to the smart detective work of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Department and the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF). During a traffic stop on July 18, three individuals were arrested on drug charges stemming from the vehicle that was traveling from the Chicago area to the Iron Range.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Authorities seize more than 1 pound of fentanyl during Iron Range traffic stop

HIBBING, MN-- Three people were arrested after the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force found illegal narcotics in a vehicle headed to the Iron Range from Chicago. Authorities stopped a vehicle along Highway 53 in Ellsburg Township Monday morning after an ongoing investigation indicated that illegal drugs were heading into the area.
HIBBING, MN

Community Policy