Photos: SEC media days opening day

By James Morgan
By James Morgan
2 days ago
 2 days ago
SEC media days has opened ahead of the 2022 college football season. The conference has tons of interesting talking points these days amid the constantly changing landscape of college football.

The SEC has 14 members right now, but Texas and Oklahoma are currently scheduled to join the conference in 2025. Other conferences across the country are expanding. The Big Ten will add USC and UCLA in the future.

Name, image and likeness deals are another major talking point. How should they be regulated? Who is using them the most in recruiting?

Lastly, one thing has remained the same in college football: the SEC dominates. The Georgia Bulldogs won the conference another national championship last season. The SEC will likely have the top-ranked team for the 2022 season, Alabama.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly, Ole Miss head Lane Kiffin, and Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz highlight some of the top speakers for July 18:

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz

