MARION: Terrence R. Diehl, age 79, passed away unexpectedly on July 15, 2022. Terry was born on July 2, 1943, in Rochester, NY. After spending four years in the United States Air Force, Terry spent his entire career as a Tool and Die maker. Never one to sit still, he became a school bus driver after retirement.

MARION, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO