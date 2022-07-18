Juan Soto: 'I've been a National since day one, why would I want to change?'

Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

At the start of June, Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo bluntly said that the organization wouldn't be trading superstar outfielder Juan Soto, despite ongoing struggles in contract extension talks.

On Saturday, it was reported that the Nationals would now entertain trade offers for the two-time All-Star after he turned down a 15-year, $440 million offer. Furthermore, Sunday brought news that Washington won't be increasing their offer to Soto.

On Monday, as he answered questions from the media ahead of the Home Run Derby and Tuesday night's All-Star Game, the contract negotiations naturally were brought up.

The Nationals have the worst record in the league (31-63) entering the All-Star break, so likely won't be incentivized to hold onto Soto for a playoff push.

Soto was a first-time All-Star last year and captured his second Silver Slugger behind a 29-HR, 95-RBI campaign where he led the league in walks (145), intentional walks (23) and on-base percentage (.465) while posting career-bests in hits (157) and runs scored (111) as well. In 312 at-bats over 91 games this year, he's slashed .250/.405/.497 with 20 home runs, 43 RBI and a league-leading 79 walks.