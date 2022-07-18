ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Massive eagle ray jumps into Alabama family’s boat during fishing tournament

By Chad Petri, Nexstar Media Wire
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4apObz_0gjwxYnB00

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. ( WKRG ) – A lackluster day of fishing for an Alabama woman turned into an adventure for her whole family after a giant eagle ray jumped into their boat Saturday afternoon and sent her to the hospital.

“It hit the right side of the body and pretty much had to go to the emergency room,” said April Jones, describing the impact that left her with a shoulder sprain.

Her husband, Jeremy Jones, described the chaos that unfolded in seconds Saturday afternoon: “She starts screaming, I hear stuff breaking and flopping, my grandpa falls into me. I look back, this ray is laying in the back of the boat.”

Waves crash Hawaii Island wedding: ‘It was a blast’

After the shock of getting socked by a fish they believe to weigh 400 pounds, they changed course for the Sea Lab and got some help to get the eagle ray back into the water. The eagle ray made it back into the water safely but birthed four pups that didn’t survive.

What initially started as a scary encounter quickly turned into a sense of wonder as they tried to learn all they could about the creature.

“We have an extraordinary diversity of fishes here in the north-central Gulf of Mexico, and it’s a rare and exciting opportunity,” said Marcus Drymon with Mississippi State University. Drymon says the spotted eagle ray isn’t endangered but it’s rare for these waters.

“When we got it out of the boat, I wasn’t as scared. It was kind of cool,” said Jones’ 8-year-old son, Gunner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

Record heat affecting food, causing concern for fall yields

WACO (NewsNation) — Record-breaking heat is bearing down on America’s farmland. NewsNation went to scorching hot Texas to take a look at the heat’s impact on farms and produce. Currently in the middle of one of the hottest U.S. summers on record, the southwest region of the...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dauphin Island, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagle Ray#Hawaii Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Sports
KREX

12 counties at worst COVID level, Denver no longer on list

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 rates are slowly starting to go back down across Colorado. Over the last seven days, both the state’s positivity rate and incidence rate dropped. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 16 counties into the high level for community transmission:. Adams County.
DENVER, CO
KREX

Could this be the first year Colorado marijuana sales don’t set a record?

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado joins other marijuana-legal states in a post-COVID pattern of leveling sales. State marijuana revenue has shrunk, but only to pre-COVID levels, after swelling to record levels last year. The City of Denver’s 2021 annual report on the marijuana industry details a record year for Colorado’s marijuana industry. Statewide, consumers bought $2.2 billion worth of medical and recreational cannabis, the bulk of which was recreational.
DENVER, CO
KREX

KREX

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy