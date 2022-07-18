ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri City, TX

10 businesses, renovations coming to Sugar Land, Missouri City

By Sierra Rozen
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas...

Community Impact Houston

Pearland approves conditional use permit clearing way for industrial company to relocate to Lower Kirby District

The city of Pearland's Lower Kirby District could soon have a new industrial company at its 1,200-acre mixed-use development south of Beltway 8. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Pearland’s Lower Kirby District could soon have a new industrial company at its 1,200-acre mixed-use development south of Beltway 8....
PEARLAND, TX
realtynewsreport.com

538 Homes Planned for New Community

CROSBY, Texas – (Realty News Report) — Windy Hill Development of Houston is developing a 138-acre community called Indian Springs that will bring 538 new homes to Crosby on the northeast side of Houston,. Trez Capital financed $15.3 million to Windy Hill Development for the completion of 300...
CROSBY, TX
Community Impact Houston

9 restaurants in the Sugar Land, Missouri City area set to participate in Houston Restaurant Weeks

State Fare Kitchen & Bar will be offering a lunch and dinner menu. (Courtesy The Howard Hughes Corp.) Fort Bend foodies rejoice, because Aug. 1 marks the return of Houston Restaurant Weeks. This monthlong event will run through Sept. 5, with participating restaurants offering two-, three-, and four-course prix fixe meal options for brunch, lunch and dinner.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Fort Bend Star

Missouri City gas station project will move ahead

A controversial gas station project near the Hunters Glen subdivision will move ahead after city leaders recently announced they couldn’t stop it. “After exploring and exhausting various potential resolutions regarding the development of a new gas station at Independence Boulevard and Grand Park Drive (ranging from private owner-required deed restrictions to land purchase), the city of Missouri City administration and city council must announce that the development of the gas station on privately owned land will continue to move forward as planned by the developer and landowner,” according to a city news release.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Conroe, Montgomery juggle lot size, affordability demands

The city of Conroe voted to increase its minimum lot size from 4,400 square feet to 5,000 square feet May 26. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The city of Conroe voted to increase its minimum lot size from 4,400 square feet to 5,000 square feet May 26, a move representatives of the development community said is likely to raise the cost of buying a home in the city.
Community Impact Houston

FM 1097 widening 59% complete in Willis

The Texas Department of Transportation is widening FM 1097 in Willis between Anderson Road and Lake Conroe Hills Drive. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) 1. The Texas Department of Transportation is widening FM 1097 in Willis between Anderson Road and Lake Conroe Hills Drive, a project that was 59% complete as of a June 1 update from TxDOT, the latest available information. The project will widen FM 1097 from two lanes to four lanes with a continuous left-turn lane. It is a continuation of another TxDOT widening project between I-45 and Anderson Road, which was complete pending a final inspection as of June.
WILLIS, TX
Fort Bend Star

Questions surround future of Fort Bend County power plant

A unit at a power plant in Fort Bend County will remain offline through at least the end of the year after a fire broke out at the facility earlier this year, and several local energy experts are left wondering about the long-term future of one of the region’s biggest energy producers.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Citizen committee says Pearland should pursue $90 million in potential bond drainage projects

Committee Chair Seth Thompson during Pearland City Council’s July 11 meeting said the committee preliminarily recommends a $90 million package for the city. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) After meeting with city officials for months, the citizens drainage bond advisory committee in Pearland provided an update on which drainage package...
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Median home values The Woodlands area ZIP codes increased by up to 41% from June 2021 to June 2022

See how The Woodlands' real estate market has changed over the last year. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Data on home sales in The Woodlands area ZIP codes shows that 46 homes sold for $1 million or higher in June 2022 as of information available July 1. In comparison, 11 homes under $200,000 were sold in June in the same ZIP codes. The highest number of homes sold in June were in the $200,000-$399,999 price range in the 77386 ZIP code, similar to previous months. A total of 57 homes sold in that price range in 77386, the same as the previous month. A total of 173 homes sold in that price range across all seven ZIP codes. The next highest number of houses sold was in the 77385 ZIP code in the same price range, where 33 homes sold, a trend consistent with previous months. The greatest increase in median home price from June 2021 to June 2022 was in the 77389 ZIP code, where the median value increased by 41.58% from $392,000 to $555,000.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Charley's Cheesesteaks and Wings under construction in Cy-Fair

Charley's Cheesesteaks and Wings has a new location coming to Cy-Fair soon. (Courtesy Charlie's Cheesesteaks and Wings) A new location of Charley’s Cheesesteaks and Wings is under construction at 12620 FM 1960 W., Houston. The specific date of the location’s opening has yet to be determined, according to sources with Charley’s and the firm working on the project. Charley’s Cheesesteaks and Wings offers cheesesteaks, wings, loaded french fries and other fast-food items. www.charleys.com.
HOUSTON, TX
