Economy

10 businesses, renovations coming to Katy

By Sierra Rozen
 2 days ago
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Katy area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas...

Houston, TX
