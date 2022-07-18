10 businesses, renovations coming to Katy

This stunning home in Dallas, Texas, has 11,115 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Kyle Richards. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. With unobstructed, panoramic views of downtown Dallas and beyond, the two-story penthouse features 11,482 sq ft of pristine shell space atop the 28-story tower, offering the ultimate stage for customization. The space’s raised floor system allows for the utmost flexibility in design and functionality, and 13’ ceiling heights wrapped with floor-to-ceiling windows seamlessly merge the indoor spaces with the sweeping views. The expansive outdoor living area measures almost 3,000 square feet and features a private pool and spa surrounded by ample entertaining spaces. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. The entire 48-home high-rise prioritizes privacy, security and wellness with spa and fitness offerings, 24/7 valet, on-site concierge services, and its registration as a WELL Certified building, resulting in advanced air filtration and other long-term health benefits. Residents are also granted private access and privileges at the adjacent boutique HALL Arts Hotel.

