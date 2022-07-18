ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO searching for suspect following June jewelry robbery

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JSO robbery suspect JSO is looking for this woman, who is suspected to have fled the scene in the pictured car. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a jewelry theft case.

On Sunday, June 5, officers responded to the 9000 Merrill Rd. in Arlington in reference to a reported robbery. The pictured suspect approached the victim at a local business and took their jewelry against their will.

The suspect fled the area, potentially in the pictured black sedan.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact the JSO at 904-630-0500 or at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

WOKV

Wander Franco had $650,000 in jewelry stolen from his car while on rehab assignment in Florida

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco had $650,000 in jewelry stolen from his car while was on a rehab assignment in June, according to ESPN. The incident occurred while Franco was playing with the Triple-A Durham Bulls. The team was in Jacksonville when Kahlil Eugene Mathis, 24, reportedly broke into Franco's car and stole a $60 safe that contained the jewelry. Mathis was also wanted for three other vehicle break-ins, per ESPN.
Nurse gets year in prison for replacing fentanyl with saline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — A nurse who previously worked at a Florida hospital has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for stealing fentanyl and replacing the powerful pain medication with saline. Monique Elizabeth Carter, 36, of Middleburg, was sentenced Tuesday in Jacksonville...
